"He’s unmatched," "Not big news" - Fans divided as Roman Reigns reaches another milestone in WWE

Roman Reigns has been plowing ahead as the top star in WWE for nearly three years. This week, The Tribal Chief has reached a new milestone, and fans on Twitter are divided on the news.

Reigns won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 by defeating Brock Lesnar in a Title vs. Title Match. He unified the championship with his Universal Title to become the top champion for well over one year.

Just last week, Roman Reigns celebrated his 1000th day as the Universal Champion and was presented with a new belt by Triple H. He has now surpassed CM Punk to hold the WWE Championship for 435 days to reach a new milestone.

Punk held the WWE Championship for 434 days to set a new record in the modern era. The Tribal Chief surpassed his reign, and it looks like he will continue to hold the title for several more weeks.

iBeast @ibeastIess Roman Reigns has officially over-lapped CM Punk's 434 day reign for the 2nd time, this time with the WWE World title as he now holds it at 435 days.

Roman is also the first wrestler to break Punk's title record WITH the WWE title.



Another milestone in the reign of Reigns. Roman Reigns has officially over-lapped CM Punk's 434 day reign for the 2nd time, this time with the WWE World title as he now holds it at 435 days.Roman is also the first wrestler to break Punk's title record WITH the WWE title.Another milestone in the reign of Reigns. https://t.co/YD471dWJiF

The news of him surpassing Punk’s title reign has fans divided. Some believe that he deserves the title reign as he is the greatest of all time. Others think that he has had a boring and unremarkable reign, unlike CM Punk.

Check out the reactions below:

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @godIymode @ibeastIess The Greatest of Greatness. He's unmatched, milestone after milestone AFTER MILESTONE. He continues to reach new levels of Greatness. @ibeastIess The Greatest of Greatness. He's unmatched, milestone after milestone AFTER MILESTONE. He continues to reach new levels of Greatness. https://t.co/8snIOYUeVA

Arsenè @MayorMillzz We the ones iBeast @ibeastIess Roman Reigns has officially over-lapped CM Punk's 434 day reign for the 2nd time, this time with the WWE World title as he now holds it at 435 days.

Roman is also the first wrestler to break Punk's title record WITH the WWE title.



Another milestone in the reign of Reigns. Roman Reigns has officially over-lapped CM Punk's 434 day reign for the 2nd time, this time with the WWE World title as he now holds it at 435 days.Roman is also the first wrestler to break Punk's title record WITH the WWE title.Another milestone in the reign of Reigns. https://t.co/YD471dWJiF We the ones twitter.com/ibeastiess/sta… ☝️ We the ones twitter.com/ibeastiess/sta…

Andrew Garfield @AmazingMANdrew @ibeastIess any wrestler can break a record if they defend the title once every 6 months @ibeastIess any wrestler can break a record if they defend the title once every 6 months

The Bloodline is slowly crumbling around Roman Reigns, who has heavily relied on The Usos and Solo Sikoa to help him win matches. Even though things have been getting tough for him, it looks like he will continue to stretch his reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

WCW legend acknowledges the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Several current and former superstars have acknowledged The Tribal Chief over the past couple of years. Reigns has proven himself on all levels, and it looks like this is his golden era in wrestling.

In a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, WCW legend Konnan was asked if he "acknowledges" The Tribal Chief. Konnan did not waste any time and said that he "100%" acknowledged the leader of The Bloodline.

"I 100% acknowledge Roman Reigns. He's awesome. I was loving the Bloodline storyline from the very first month. I was already putting that over because I knew Paulie (Paul Heyman) had something to do with it, and it's been incredible TV," said Konnan.

The Head of the Table has received high praise from many veterans and legends. It shows that he is doing something right in the company and that many top names are big fans of his.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns break more records? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes