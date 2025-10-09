3 Sins of Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns is recognized as one of the greatest stars in the modern era of WWE. Over the past few years, the Original Tribal Chief has consistently proven why he is one level above everyone else. However, there were some incidents in the past where the Head of the Table had committed sins.In this article, we will look at three sins the OG Bloodline leader committed in the Stamford-based promotion.#3. Roman Reigns was suspended for a wellness policy violationRoman Reigns @WWERomanReignsLINKI apologize to my family, friends and fans for my mistake in violating WWE’s wellness policy. No excuses. I own it.Back in 2016. Roman Reigns was suspended by WWE for a wellness policy violation. This happened two days after Money in the Bank 2016, when Reigns suffered a loss to Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Title match.On June 21, 2016, the company announced the suspension of the OTC, citing the violation of the wellness policy. This was one of the major incidents that put Roman in controversy.Later, it was reported that Reigns used Adderall to recover from the fatigue and pain, and returned to WWE after the suspension came to an end.#2. Making Matt Riddle write an apology letterRoman Reigns once had Matt Riddle write an apology letter for him. This comes after Riddle, in a few interviews, talked about beating Reigns in a real fight.&quot;I could beat him in an MMA fight, a jiu jitsu match. In a football game he could catch better than me, throw better than me, tackle better than me,&quot; he said.After this interview surfaced on the internet, the former WWE star revealed that the OTC texted him about being unhappy with the comments. Soon after this, Riddle texted an apology letter to the Head of the Table and got it approved first by Randy Orton.#1. Going off on Kevin Owens backstageKevin Owens and Roman Reigns had a heated history in WWE. Once, during the Men's War Games match, The Prizefighter slapped the OTC, which caused an injury to his eardrum. Following this, reports disclosed that Reigns was unhappy with Owens backstage after the show. Also, it was revealed that everything calmed down within 20 minutes.“Regarding the report on what happened backstage with Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. The story is accurate in the sense Reigns got upset after being popped, and had noticeable bruising under his left eye. There was talk of a possible broken eardrum but that was not confirmed to us,&quot; Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported.Usually, such botches and incidents happen during the matches. This was why many believe that the reaction of the Head of the Table towards KO wasn't purely justified.So, these are a few sins Roman Reigns has committed in the Stamford-based promotion.