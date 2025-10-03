Huge star says he had to apologize to Roman Reigns after the Tribal Chief was legitimately angry at him; showed Randy Orton the apology

Roman Reigns is the top name in WWE and one of the faces of the company, alongside Cody Rhodes. The star was upset with another WWE Superstar for comments he made.

In the past, Matt Riddle has commented about how he can beat Roman Reigns in a real fight. He spoke about it again today, speaking to TMZ Sports, saying that in a real battle, he would be able to beat down the star. He was talking about the star and called him a name, playing on the name Tribal Chief.

"I'd call him a Tribal Qu**f, it's funny. I would not sh**t him."

He said that in a real fight, he could beat Reigns.

"I could beat him in an MMA fight, a jiu jitsu match. In a football game he could catch better than me, throw better than me, tackle better than me."

He then revealed that after he had first said he could beat Reigns in a fight, the star got angry with him and sent him a text. He then formulated an apology and showed it to Randy Orton.

"He flipped out. He texted me, saying, 'Not cool dude.' I went, 'Oh sh**. I got to apologize.' So I wrote like this long apology and told Randy, how does this look. Roman was on SmackDown, and this is during Covid, so we're still separated. We haven't done live events yet. So he's like, 'No, this isn't right. I know Joe.'"

Randy Orton then went on to fix the text for him and helped him send a message to Roman Reigns.

Other than Roman Reigns, Matt Riddle has been in trouble a few times recently, and today he snapped

Matt Riddle has been involved in controversy on several occasions in recent months.

Today, during an interview with TMZ, the star did not take well to a comment that was made and ended up attacking a reporter before walking out.

It remains to be seen what's next and whether any action will be taken against him.

