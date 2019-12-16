3 SmackDown related hints WWE dropped at TLC

Bray Wyatt

WWE TLC 2019 came to an end this Sunday and it is fair to say that the show was absolutely brilliant. Some of the matches were incredible, to say the least, and WWE ended their last pay-per-view of the year on a high note.

Before we get into SmackDown and what implications TLC might have on the Blue Brand, let's go into some detail about what transpired at the pay-per-view. The New Day successfully defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Revival, in a brilliant TLC tag team match.

Then, Bray Wyatt defeated The Miz clean, before Daniel Bryan returned with a new look and took out the leader of the Firefly Fun House before the Universal Champion mysteriously disappeared.

Furthermore, Roman Reigns lost to Baron Corbin as the King of SmackDown was aided by The Revival and Dolph Ziggler. It didn't end there as we saw massive brawls break out between Corbin and Reigns backstage after their match and at the conclusion of the main event. The show ended with 'The Big Dog' hitting a huge spear on King Corbin.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at three SmackDown related hints WWE dropped at TLC.

#3 The Revival and New Day are not done yet

This is awesome!

The New Day and The Revival put on a stunning match to open the show at TLC and the way the PPV ended suggested that The Revival are not done yet with the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

It shouldn't be too much of a surprise as The Revival seem to be the only heel tag team capable of challenging The New Day, especially after Robert Roode's suspension. Don't be surprised if this feud continues past the Royal Rumble and both teams keep picking up and dropping the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in 2020.

No one is really complaining about it either, as both teams are doing just about everything in their power to increase the prestige of the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

