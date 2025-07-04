3 Soon-to-be free agents Triple H could sign to WWE

Since taking on the role of Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H has managed to make headlines, with the company delivering some of the best storylines ever seen. One of the main reasons these major stories being featured and getting successful is the involvement of some of the biggest names in the sports entertainment industry, aligned with the company.

As WWE continues to expand its global reach and diversify its content, The Game is working hard to add more names to the roster who can easily connect with fans, and their feuds can generate significant attention within the company. While many recent WWE debuts or returns have come from the independent circuit, some have also shifted gears from AEW to WWE.

With several AEW stars’ contracts slowly coming to an end, The Game has an opportunity to bring in more rising talent from Tony Khan’s roster and add them to the Stamford-based company, further reshaping the entire storytelling landscape. Many names on the AEW roster are on the verge of making their exit, and Triple H could sign some of them to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Let’s check out a few names who could be on the verge of becoming free agents that Triple H could target for a run in the Stamford-based company.

#3. Danhausen

Danhausen might be one of the most unique characters in wrestling today. The star hasn't been able to prove his worth in the Tony Khan-led company due to injuries that kept him out and the creative limitations that contributed to his absence.

WWE is reportedly interested in bringing Danhausen to the company and could end up making him one of the biggest names, given his massive character. The star would be a perfect fit as the sixth member of The Wyatt Sicks, or even for a feud with them.

#2. The Private Party

Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy were once considered AEW’s top tag team, but their momentum took a huge hit due to inconsistent booking and injuries. As their AEW contracts reportedly near expiration, rumors have circulated that the Stamford-based company is interested in signing them.

If the duo is added to the roster, the company could end up having the biggest and most talented tag team division in the entire industry, and that could be proven by delivering some compelling stories and matches.

#1. Former WWE commentator Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette had an incredible run in the Stamford-based company, both as a commentator and a journalist. The star was also the host of some major shows, and she met her husband, Dean Ambrose, during her time in WWE.

With her contract reportedly set to expire in August, the company could easily re-sign her and make headlines by bringing one of the top names back as a commentator and journalist. This could also open the door for a potential Dean Ambrose return. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has planned for future signings.

