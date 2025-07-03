Triple H to announce blockbuster WWE arrival of 34-year-old AEW star at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner, and some huge surprises are expected at the event. The Biggest Party of the Summer has been the home to some of the most iconic and shocking moments in wrestling history, and fans expect nothing less from this year’s show.

While the premium live event is expected to feature some of the biggest names in the industry, there may also be some debuts. WWE Night of Champions recently featured the debut of Hikuleo, just a month after the shocking arrival of JC Mateo.

WWE SummerSlam might feature the surprising debut of 34-year-old AEW star Danhausen. His contract with Tony Khan's company appears to be ending soon, which could lead to his arrival in the Stamford-based promotion next month during the first-ever two-night edition of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Recent reports from Bodyslam.net noted that Triple H is ‘very interested’ in signing Danhausen along with the Private Party, and that their contracts are expected to expire soon, after which WWE will move on them ‘sooner rather than later.’

With the company interested in signing them, things could escalate quickly, similar to what happened with JC Mateo. The star might make his debut at SummerSlam, potentially making his presence felt by interfering in a match and announcing his arrival to the entire roster.

Considering the recent picture, with Danhausen possibly making his debut with the Private Party, the trio might be in the best position to join Jacob Fatu in his 4-on-1 feud with The Bloodline, which could put all the spotlight on the new stars right after their debut. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned regarding the potential signing of Danhausen and the Private Party.

What else is seemingly set for WWE SummerSlam?

WWE SummerSlam is set to feature some of the biggest matches in recent memory and will mark the final in-ring appearance of the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena at The Biggest Party of the Summer before his retirement.

The show is also expected to feature Roman Reigns' return, which has increased excitement among fans for the premium live event. In addition to these, a major Intercontinental Championship match between AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio is also anticipated during the show.

With some big matches and moments planned, only time will tell what else WWE has in store for the 2025 SummerSlam card.

