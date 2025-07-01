3 Spoilers you need to know for WWE SmackDown this week

The July 4 edition of WWE SmackDown was recorded immediately after the recent Monday Night RAW. It was taped in advance, as the talent will receive a holiday on July 4, 2025.

Meanwhile, fans will be able to catch all the action from the show on Friday as per the schedule. The fans in the arena saw the entire show live, and despite WWE's strict no-filming policy, some managed to capture major spoilers.

In this listicle, we look at three spoilers the WWE Universe needs to know for Friday Night SmackDown after Night of Champions 2025 this week.

#1. Drew McIntyre returns

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion since he lost the brutal Steel Cage match against Damian Priest at Saturday Night’s Main Event in May.

McIntyre surprisingly returned during the kick-off segment between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton and tried to create some drift between mentor and prodigy, which didn’t go his way as Orton took him out with an RKO.

The Scottish Warrior wasn’t happy, and he went backstage to General Manager Nick Aldis and asked him to book a match against Randy Orton at the upcoming edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025.

#2. Charlotte Flair teams up with former WWE champion

After weeks of anticipation, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss finally teamed up to try and get a shot at tag team gold.

When Charlotte was talking to Nick Aldis, General Manager, tipped the Queen to team up with Alexa Bliss to take on Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. The winner would be inserted into the Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-way match at Evolution.

Immediately, a six-women’s tag team bout was booked where Charlotte and Alexa faced Michin & B-Fab and Piper Niven & Alba Fyre.

Bliss picked up the win for herself and Flair, emerging as a legitimate threat to the women’s tag team division.

#3. Trish Stratus' WWE return

After months of anticipation and buzz, Hall of Famer and former women’s champion Trish Stratus finally made her return to the Stamford-based promotion.

She was last seen competing at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, where she teamed up with Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Tiffany was out to address her confirmed challenger at SummerSlam, the Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill.

Cargill interfered before the women’s champion revealed she wants to defend her title at Evolution 2 before SummerSlam. Tiffany expressed that she wants to defend her title against Trish Stratus.

The Hall of Famer returned and accepted Tiffany Stratton’s title challenge for the upcoming Evolution 2 PLE, while Jade Cargill will face the winner of the match at SummerSlam 2025.

