3 Stars who can join Solo Sikoa’s MFT faction next week on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has been dropping video packages for the past few weeks while lurking in the shadows. This week on SmackDown, he made an interesting statement that caught the attention of fans. The Street Champion was seen along with Tonga Loa, JC Mateo and Talla Tonga, whom he calls the MFT. Despite having all of them, he stated that something was still missing.Sikoa stated that there was a missing piece he needed to find to complete his family. This seems to be a major indication that he was talking about bringing in a new member to his faction who could fill that void. This development has sparked intense curiosity among fans about the future of MFT and potential new additions to the group.Here are three stars who can join Solo Sikoa's MFT on WWE SmackDown:#3. Lance Anoa'iLance Anoa'i is one of the most prominent names having Bloodline ties who could join the MFT. He signed with WWE in the summer of 2024 and was assigned to the NXT brand. However, Lance never got a chance to make an impact, as he was sidelined due to an injury. Well, it could be time for him to finally come out of the shadows to make a name on the main roster.Solo Sikoa could introduce the 33-year-old as the new member of his faction on SmackDown. The core appeal of MFT lies in its expansion of family, rebranding the Bloodline's legacy under Sikoa's leadership. Lance Anoa'i is undeniably part of this tree, making him an organic choice. He could bring a fresh dynamic to MFT, something that is much needed.#2. Zilla FatuZilla Fatu is another obvious choice to join forces with the MFT. As the son of the late great Umaga and a direct member of the Bloodline, he could be handpicked by Solo Sikoa as a new member of his faction. WWE's interest in expanding the family tree positions the 26-year-old for a debut as an enforcer, similar to prior call-ups like Talla Tonga.Besides, Zilla Fatu is currently a free agent and the Stamford-based promotion has reportedly shown interest in him. The youngster has made quite a name for himself in other promotions. Given his recent success, WWE might sign him and pair him with Sikoa's faction as a new member. Zilla's addition could truly be a game-changer for the MFT.#1. Tama Tonga may join Solo Sikoa's MFTThe most probable name who could join the MFT on SmackDown is Tama Tonga. The 42-year-old has been away from WWE due to an injury since April this year. Although he was never an official member of the newly formed MFT, Tama was part of Sikoa Sikoa's former faction, The Bloodline. He was the Right Hand Man of the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief back then.Hence, Tama Tonga could be the missing piece Solo Sikoa talked about in his promo this week. With the 42-year-old having been part of his former faction, his addition to the MFT could truly complete Sikoa's family. Therefore, Tama Tonga could make a shocking return next week on SmackDown to officially join the MFT, revitalizing the faction.