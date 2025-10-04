3 Stars who can join Solo Sikoa’s MFT faction next week on WWE SmackDown

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 04, 2025 08:51 GMT
MFT
Solo Sikoa and the MFT [Image Source: WWE.com]

Solo Sikoa has been dropping video packages for the past few weeks while lurking in the shadows. This week on SmackDown, he made an interesting statement that caught the attention of fans. The Street Champion was seen along with Tonga Loa, JC Mateo and Talla Tonga, whom he calls the MFT. Despite having all of them, he stated that something was still missing.

Ad

Sikoa stated that there was a missing piece he needed to find to complete his family. This seems to be a major indication that he was talking about bringing in a new member to his faction who could fill that void. This development has sparked intense curiosity among fans about the future of MFT and potential new additions to the group.

Here are three stars who can join Solo Sikoa's MFT on WWE SmackDown:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

#3. Lance Anoa'i

Lance Anoa'i is one of the most prominent names having Bloodline ties who could join the MFT. He signed with WWE in the summer of 2024 and was assigned to the NXT brand. However, Lance never got a chance to make an impact, as he was sidelined due to an injury. Well, it could be time for him to finally come out of the shadows to make a name on the main roster.

Ad

Solo Sikoa could introduce the 33-year-old as the new member of his faction on SmackDown. The core appeal of MFT lies in its expansion of family, rebranding the Bloodline's legacy under Sikoa's leadership. Lance Anoa'i is undeniably part of this tree, making him an organic choice. He could bring a fresh dynamic to MFT, something that is much needed.

#2. Zilla Fatu

Zilla Fatu is another obvious choice to join forces with the MFT. As the son of the late great Umaga and a direct member of the Bloodline, he could be handpicked by Solo Sikoa as a new member of his faction. WWE's interest in expanding the family tree positions the 26-year-old for a debut as an enforcer, similar to prior call-ups like Talla Tonga.

Ad

Besides, Zilla Fatu is currently a free agent and the Stamford-based promotion has reportedly shown interest in him. The youngster has made quite a name for himself in other promotions. Given his recent success, WWE might sign him and pair him with Sikoa's faction as a new member. Zilla's addition could truly be a game-changer for the MFT.

#1. Tama Tonga may join Solo Sikoa's MFT

The most probable name who could join the MFT on SmackDown is Tama Tonga. The 42-year-old has been away from WWE due to an injury since April this year. Although he was never an official member of the newly formed MFT, Tama was part of Sikoa Sikoa's former faction, The Bloodline. He was the Right Hand Man of the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief back then.

Hence, Tama Tonga could be the missing piece Solo Sikoa talked about in his promo this week. With the 42-year-old having been part of his former faction, his addition to the MFT could truly complete Sikoa's family. Therefore, Tama Tonga could make a shocking return next week on SmackDown to officially join the MFT, revitalizing the faction.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Subhasish Deb
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications