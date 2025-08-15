3 Stars who were forced to leave WWE because of Randy Orton

WWE's Randy Orton is one of the most influential stars in the wrestling industry today. The Legend Killer has had an incredible career filled with some of the greatest matches and storylines in the history of sports entertainment. Orton is known for his work in and out of the ring and is respected by everyone in the locker room.

As of now, Randy Orton has become more of a leader for the young talent, helping them get to the top. However, back in the day, there had been some instances where he turned out to be the reason some superstars were forced to leave the company. Let’s check out a few names who left the company because of Orton.

#3. Amy Weber

Former WWE talent Amy Weber was once considered to be one of the Stamford-based company’s brightest female talents. However, soon after her debut in WWE, the star made her exit. The main controversy started during an interview when Weber revealed the reason for her exit from the company.

She relayed an incident where she was harassed on a flight to Alaska, and Randy Orton allegedly slammed her seat from behind.

"Randy Orton decided to come up behind my chair, and he slammed into it like a linebacker so hard that I landed on the floor of the airplane, and then he said to me, 'You're gonna learn, b**ch.'"

Weber stated that she left the company because she wasn’t respected enough, and also revealed a similar story about WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

#2. Randy Orton's former opponent, Mr. Kennedy

Mr. Kennedy was one of the most prominent names in the Stamford-based company at one point. The star was hired and then fired multiple times in his career, but his final exit is said to be a controversial one. Just four days after his return in 2009, WWE announced that they had released Kennedy.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mr. Kennedy revealed that the reason behind his firing was Randy Orton and John Cena, further clarifying that he engaged in action with Orton during his return, who claimed backstage that Kennedy hurt his neck while delivering a suplex, and further complained about it to Vince McMahon as well, which led to his controversial exit.

#1. Rochelle Loewen

Another name from the women’s division who had a very short run in WWE is Rochelle Loewen. The star accompanied Lance Storm and Val Venis to the ring during her debut, and soon ended up garnering a lot of attention among fans, before she made her exit from the company.

Val Venis, during an interview, addressed Loewen’s exit from the company, stating that the Viper had issues with the women WWE signed as a part of the ‘Diva Search’.

"I know Randy had some issue with one of the girls from the Diva Search that when we went to Hawaii, Japan - Japan, Alaska, then Alaska back to L.A.and in Alaska that girl quit because of Randy," he said. [From 3:38 to 4:04]

While no other reason was given to justify Rochelle’s exit, Orton got blamed for it. While there might have been incidents where the Viper was directly or indirectly the reason for other superstars’ exit, the Legend Killer has helped a number of talent backstage and will forever be one of the greatest names in the industry.

