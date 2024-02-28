3 stars who could return to WWE on SmackDown this week

The Road to WrestleMania 40 rapidly progresses as we head into the next episode of WWE SmackDown in Glendale, Arizona, this Friday. Since this will be the fallout edition from the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, fans can expect a thrilling show potentially filled with surprises.

The Rock has already been announced for the show, presumably to respond to Cody Rhodes' challenge. Thus, there will likely be many casual fans tuning in for the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

However, the WWE Universe can also expect a few other absent superstars to return this Friday, which includes a couple of Hall of Famers.

#3. Rikishi returns to SmackDown

Rikishi's sons, The Usos, do not want to be around each other since Jimmy Uso shockingly betrayed his twin brother, Jey Uso, at SummerSlam 2023 and cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Jimmy would consistently stick his nose into Jey's business, but he may have crossed the line last week. The Yeet Master was set to dethrone Gunther and become the new Intercontinental Champion before his twin brother intervened and executed a vicious assault.

Jey and Jimmy are on a massive collision course that will possibly culminate in a grudge encounter at WrestleMania 40. As has historically been the case with such family feuds, WWE often adds the elders into the mix to elevate the drama.

Therefore, Rikishi could return to SmackDown this week to address the brewing hostility between his sons. He could take multiple directions, ranging from supporting Jey Uso to announcing himself as a Special Guest Referee.

#2. Sheamus

Sheamus last wrestled in the Stamford-based promotion during Edge's, now known as Adam Copeland, farewell match back in August 2023. The Celtic Warrior reportedly suffered a nasty shoulder injury that put him on the shelf for a considerable period.

If his social media activity is any indication, the veteran is nearing an in-ring return, which may occur as soon as Friday. The former WWE Champion could re-emerge to set up his WrestleMania program.

There are multiple angles WWE could explore with the returning Sheamus. While the Irish star was away, Butch underwent a monumental character change and reverted to his old gimmick. Aligning with Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne has put the locker room on notice.

Sheamus tamed Dunne and elevated him to a member of The Brawling Brutes. Thus, he may take issue with his protege's personality change. This could add a further twist to Dunne's evolving character while setting up a feud with The Celtic Warrior.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has to return to SmackDown

An envious and ungrateful Santos Escobar viciously betrayed Rey Mysterio, his former mentor, in early November 2023. The attack was a convenient way to write Mysterio off of television, who was dealing with a serious knee injury.

While the WWE Hall of Famer has been away, Escobar has repeatedly attacked and targeted the remaining members of the Latino World Order and aligned with Berto and Angel of the Legado Del Fantasma.

Mysterio has a major program waiting for him with Escobar. The Master of the 619 needs to avenge all the torment his former protege has caused him and his comrades.

The upcoming episode of SmackDown could finally be the night when Rey returns to teach Escobar and his friends a lesson in respect.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!