3 stars Solo Sikoa can bring with him when he returns on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has a major change ahead of him on WWE SmackDown once he returns this week. Sikoa reigned as one of the top stars on the roster in the past year. However, that might all change as he failed to defeat Roman Reigns to become the one and only Tribal Chief.

On RAW's Netflix premiere, Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat to reclaim his spot at The Head of the Table. Last week, Solo Sikoa didn't appear but Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu were in action.

The former North American Champion is set to return this Friday. Although he previously told Paul Heyman he would acknowledge Roman as The Tribal Chief if he wins, Sikoa might not follow through with his words and have some tricks up his sleeve.

Trending

For this list, we will look at the three stars Solo Sikoa can bring with him when he returns to WWE SmackDown this week:

#3. Hikuleo can finally make his long-awaited debut with Solo Sikoa

Expand Tweet

It has been rumored for months that Hikuleo joined WWE in the latter part of 2024. Fans waited for his eventual appearance, with some thinking he might accompany Roman, but it never transpired. Interestingly, it may be because Sikoa has other plans for him.

If Jacob and Tama choose to side with Reigns, Sikoa will be all alone and will need someone to watch his back. As a result, he can ask for help from the 6'8" star.

#2. WWE SmackDown can see a Hall of Famer join the roster

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman reuniting with Roman Reigns was a vital part in ensuring that The OG Bloodline would be united again and find success, which was evident at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. Seeing how important it is to have a Wiseman, Solo Sikoa can find one for himself.

Sikoa can reveal on SmackDown that he asked his father and legendary WWE Superstar Rikishi for help. Aside from guiding Solo, the former Intercontinental Champion can even pull some strings with The Usos and reunite his sons instead of making them fight each other.

#1. Armando Estrada has managed a real-life Bloodline member in the past

Expand Tweet

If Rikishi is unable to assist Solo, another legendary name who can is Armando Estrada. From 2006 until 2007, Armando handled Umaga and even guided the latter to his first championship; the Intercontinental Title. He was also appointed as ECW's General Manager in 2007.

Armando signed a Legends contract with the Stamford-based company in September 2024, which prompted the discussion of his addition to The New Bloodline. Due to his experience and success managing The Samoan Bulldozer, Solo might want to join forces with Estrada on WWE SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback