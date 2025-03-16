3 Stars who stopped wrestling after leaving WWE

WWE has been home to some of the greatest wrestlers to ever set foot inside the squared circle. The Stamford-based company has allowed numerous men and women to make their careers in the sports entertainment industry.

With competition like AEW making its way into the industry, numerous superstars have left WWE to explore other promotions. While many of them have made their way back as well, several others are still working outside the global juggernaut.

However, there are a few names who have never wrestled after being released or after leaving the Stamford-based company. The reasons for their exit from the company might have been different, but these stars have never returned to the squared circle following their departure. Let's check out three talents who left wrestling after their exit from the global juggernaut.

#3 Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans was a major name in the women's division of WWE and had a stellar run as a top superstar in 2019. However, in the following years, Evans was not featured on TV much, which led to her release in August 2023.

Since her exit, Evans has never stepped inside the squared circle. The star has opened a cafe and has been involved with multiple business ventures.

#2 Mandy Rose

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose's run in WWE ended abruptly due to the type of contest she posted on a premium subscription service. The Stamford-based company seemingly didn't want its superstars to create risque content on social media.

Since her release in December 2022, Rose has not returned to the squared circle for a match. While the star has often discussed returning to the company for the right storyline, she is quite happy with her success outside the ring. The Golden Goddess also got married last year.

#1 Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee

CM Punk's better half, AJ Lee, retired from the squared circle and left WWE after suffering from spine damage in 2015. The legendary name has been speculated to return to the company for years now, but she has yet to lace up her wrestling boots.

Lee has not entered the squared circle since March 2015 and has been focusing on numerous projects following her exit. Among the different things she is doing, Lee has been working in Hollywood and was also featured in a wrestling-based series, Heels, alongside her husband.

While fans are still waiting for AJ Lee's return to the squared circle, only time will tell if the legend ever wishes to make a comeback and dominate the women's division again.

