This Sunday, live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view providers, the company will present its first big event since the conclusion of the 2020 draft, Hell in a Cell. As of this writing, there are only five matches scheduled for the show but we are sure more matches will be announced as the event draws closer on Sunday evening.

Right now, we are looking at the matches and stories heading into this weekend's special event. With this year's draft in the rearview mirror, WWE must end a good bit of stories on Sunday and present us with some new ones going forward as the WWE Universe ventures slowly but surely into WrestleMania season, which will kick off at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

In this article, we will cover three current stories that WWE absolutely needs to end this weekend, as well as two that need to continue. Because quite simply, there is still a good amount of story that can be told from them. So let's get started.

Elias faces Jeff Hardy on Sunday because he clearly didn't watch the product while he was out hurt.

#5 WWE needs to end: The Elias and Jeff Hardy storyline

Back in June WWE used the current Jeff Hardy storyline to help write Elias off of television due to injury. At the time, Elias was a babyface. Throughout the course of the summer, Jeff Hardy proved he definitely wasn't the man driving the vehicle that put Elias out on the shelf, yet here we are.

While it's always great when WWE acknowledges their past storylines, it's also important when doing so that they actually make sense. Elias should know that Hardy wasn't the one who ran him over. If anything, he should be looking at Sheamus for answers more than anyone else.

Instead, Elias, who has a brand new album dropping on Tuesday called Universal Truth, will step into the ring on Sunday against one of the most beloved Superstars on the WWE roster. Honestly, this was a terrible idea.

Wouldn't it have made more sense to bring him back as a babyface when he has an album to sell? Don't you think he would have sold a lot more copies if the WWE Universe currently loved him? This feels like a big miss all around, it's great that Elias is back but let's make sure this match is a one and done and the story ends on Sunday.