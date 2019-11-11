3 storylines that can continue beyond Survivor Series

Did Daniel Bryan let The Fiend in?

RAW and SmackDown are currently getting great competition from NXT. The developmental brand has upped its game, and they are the ones in the forefront as Survivor Series gets closer. Triple H and his Black & Yellow brand have built the hype around the brand versus brand show, and we all want to tune in to the weekly shows to see what NXT will do next.

It is no coincidence that NXT attacked the RAW roster this week, and SmackDown was also put on notice with the attack by Shayna Baszler. NXT fired the first shot and took everyone by surprise when they invaded SmackDown while a large number of Superstars were stuck in Saudi Arabia and couldn't make it to SmackDown in time to save their brand.

The attack on RAW saw retaliation from The OC, who invaded the Black & Yellow brand on Wednesday and took on Tomasso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Keith Lee in a six-man tag team match. The build to the brand versus brand (versus brand) show is gaining a lot of momentum, and here are three things that can continue once Surivor Series has come and gone.

#3 The Fiend and Daniel Bryan Get Involved In A Championship Match

The leader of the Yes Movement, Daniel Bryan, has been without a rival for quite a few weeks, but that changed on the most recent episode of SmackDown. During his backstage segment with Sami Zayn, the former WWE Champion was confronted by The Fiend. This attack could be the start of a great storyline, and while Daniel may or may not be able to defeat The Fiend, this is a storyline that can make a stop at Survivor Series and then keep moving as the calendar year comes to a close, and maybe beyond.

Daniel Bryan is one of the best technical and in-ring performers in the company. He, along with quite possibly the best character in the wrestling business today can put on a clinic between the ropes and can wage a convincing verbal battle as well. This is something that every wrestling fan would love to watch and will be a treat every week.

