3 subtle hints WWE gave us during Roman Reigns' trial in the Tribal Court segment

As advertised, Roman Reigns was tried on all counts in regard to his position as the Head of the Table on WWE's Friday Night SmackDown this week. The verdict is in and as it stands, the title of Tribal Chief still belongs to Roman Reigns by way of deception and brutalization.

Reigns is still at the top because he says so. Any act of deceiving his cousins and stooping so low as to play on their emotions is essential in solidifying his status as the Tribal Chief.

In all seriousness, the segment was a highlight for the show. One which we highly encourage you to watch if you haven't already.

As expected, the segment left plenty of teases and questions that are yet to be answered. Read on to seek out what you may have missed.

#3. Solo Sikoa might be considering a run as the Tribal Chief

Solo may have aided Roman Reigns in assaulting The Usos on SmackDown, but that doesn't mean things are as cordial between the two as the Tribal Chief may think.

Reigns recently laughed at The Usos' claim that Solo should be the Head of the Table. Solo's rebuttal wasn't verbal but the expression he gave Roman afterward spoke volumes.

Moreover, Sikoa was noticeably hesitant to hand the coveted Ula Fala over to Roman Reigns during their brawl with The Usos after the Tribal Court. Could this be an indication that Solo and Roman will soon be parting ways?

#2. Will a triple-threat match be announced for the WWE Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam?

It's quite common for the leader of a heel faction to count on his/her cronies if they're on the receiving end of an attack. Alas, the same can not be said if the shoe is on the other foot.

Such a thing happened when Jey Uso retaliated on Roman and Solo this Friday. As seen on TV, the Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman left MSG looking like a couple of tight-faced, spine-free cowards whilst Sikoa was being attacked by his brother.

Could this serve as the last straw for Solo Sikoa? If not, will it at least spark a changed perception and entice the former NXT North American Champion to challenge Reigns as Jey did?

#1. Jimmy Uso may have some unfinished business with Roman Reigns

While Jimmy might not get booked to face Roman at WWE's SummerSlam PLE, this doesn't rule out the possibility that they won't lock horns in the near future. Both he and his brother were brutalized during the Tribal Court segment, but only one of them was able to return for retribution.

Jey got some payback for both himself and Jimmy. Furthermore, the former Bloodline member challenged Roman Reigns to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Jimmy seems to be firmly on the side of his brother Jey, and while the thought of a Fatal 4-Way sounds enthralling, it might not get booked for SummerSlam this year.

Still, it only makes sense that Jimmy is going to want a piece of Roman himself after what happened last night. Perhaps he challenges Reigns at Payback in September.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes