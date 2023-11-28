The Allstate Arena in Chicago erupted as CM Punk made his much-anticipated return to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 to cap off an amazing, eventful evening.

Punk addressed a thunderous crowd on RAW last night to deliver his first live promo in a WWE ring in nearly a decade. It was a heartfelt, passionate segment and an emphatic way of announcing his return to the top pro wrestling promotion.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 subtle things CM Punk said during his promo on WWE RAW.

#3. CM Punk's return was well-received backstage

As he acknowledged during his return promo, CM Punk is one of the most controversial and vocal figures of the modern era. His candid and blunt attitude has rubbed many in the wrestling world the wrong way.

Thus, there was rampant speculation that many people backstage did not want the former WWE Champion back due to long-standing unresolved conflicts and differences. However, the 45-year-old veteran claimed that he received a heartwarming reception behind the curtains.

He claimed it was a "family reunion," citing hugs and kisses backstage. An update recently emerged that CM Punk was receiving "legendary status treatment," a testament to the warmth and respect being shown to the returning star.

#2. Punk will be returning to his "Best in the World" gimmick

While he gained popularity as "The Straight Edge Superstar," Punk's career sky-rocketed when he boldly claimed that he was the Best in the World. The former WWE Champion achieved much success and fame with that said persona.

On RAW, CM Punk announced himself as the "Best in the World," an indirect shot at many superstars backstage who put everything on the line every week to be able to say the same. It was for this reason that the veteran believed that many people were "afraid" of his return.

Considering the success he achieved with this gimmick, it seems intuitive and logical to revive it in a wrestling ring.

#1. CM Punk is aiming high

Before the show went off the air, CM Punk looked into the camera and shouted that he was there to make money and not friends. Through this single declamation, Punk made his intentions clear.

The Best in the World has unfinished business in WWE, which primarily includes main-eventing WrestleMania. Moreover, another world championship run will definitely be on his hitlist.

During his first run in WWE, Punk was overshadowed by the bigger superstars of the previous generation. Thus, he never featured prominently on billboards or in key positions at massive premium live events. WrestleMania 28 and 29 were prime examples of his plight.

Now that his stock is sky-high and Punk is universally recognized, he could do the same things while simultaneously making a lot of money.

Are you excited after seeing CM Punk return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!