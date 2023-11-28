Update on how CM Punk is regarded by WWE officials backstage - Reports

Now that he has returned to the company, there has been an update on how WWE officials view CM Punk.

The veteran returned to professional wrestling after seven years away in 2021. CM Punk debuted in AEW on the second episode of Ramage, and the future was looking incredibly bright for the controversial star. However, things quickly fell apart, and Punk got into a brawl with The Elite following his rant during the media scrum at All Out 2022.

The 45-year-old returned to the company on the debut episode of AEW Collision on June 17. However, he got into another backstage altercation two months later ahead of All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium. Punk got into a fight with Jack Perry before the event, and the promotion terminated his AEW contract on September 2.

According to a new update from BWE's private X/Twitter account, CM Punk is getting "legendary status treatment" by the company now that he has returned. Punk is scheduled to appear on tonight's RAW in Nashville, Tennesee.

WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes on CM Punk's return

Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on CM Punk returning to the company following Survivor Series.

Speaking at the press conference following the premium live event, The American Nightmare was asked to comment on Punk's return to the company.

Rhodes was a former EVP in All Elite Wrestling but left the company to return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare welcomed Punk aboard and added that he thinks the veteran is motivated. He also said that the company is doing record business, and it seems like everyone wants to come to WWE now:

"If he can help with where we're going and what we're doing, absolutely, welcome aboard. Welcome aboard. I have a feeling that the CM Punk we're potentially getting is hungry, and that's the best. That's the best when someone's hungry, and someone wants something, and it's real. I'll give kudos and flowers to Triple H and Nick Khan for getting that done. You could ask all the boys and girls till they're blue in the face, 'Hey, how do you feel?' You might get up, you might get down, a wide range of emotions. But the first thing always is business. Again, we're doing record business. [It] feels like everybody wants to be here. The more, the merrier. If you can help, absolutely, come on board."

CM Punk remained a daily topic amongst wrestling fans after All Elite Wrestling fired him in September. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the former AEW World Champion moving forward.

