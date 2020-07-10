3 Superstars Brock Lesnar refused to wrestle & 3 that didn't want to fight him

Brock Lesnar refused to fight a McMahon family member at WrestleMania.

There have been some Superstars who have refused to wrestle Lesnar, while The Beast himself has refused to fight others.

Brock Lesnar; Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon

Brock Lesnar is an enigma, a once-in-a-generation pro wrestler who has the combination of great physique, menacing presence, and incredible athletic ability. And, over the years, we've found out that Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. He plays by his own rules and always looks out for his interest first.

But there's no denying that Lesnar knows what sells in pro wrestling, and he has put on some fantastic feuds over the years. But Lesnar's insistence of playing by his own rules has reportedly caused a few potential feuds to not happen in WWE. While the brutality that Lesnar inflicts on his opponents may have caused a few WWE Superstars to not accept a match with him.

Here, let's take a look at 3 Superstars Brock Lesnar refused to wrestle & 3 that didn't want to fight him:

Matt Riddle (Brock Lesnar Refused)

Let's start off with the most recent one. Matt Riddle, who was moved from NXT to SmackDown recently, has been vocal about his desire to "retire" Brock Lesnar from WWE over the last year or so.

Riddle had time and again stated publicly that he wanted to face Lesnar, but Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman, did not take lightly to Riddle's taunts and challenges. The former NXT Superstar was told in no uncertain terms that he will never ever get the chance to face The Beast in a WWE ring.

Riddle recently revealed that Paul Heyman and his "security guard" - referring to Brock Lesnar - told him this:

"Let's just say he came up to me with a security guard, not that he needed the security guard. He came up to me, put his arm around me and told me we were never going to work. So, I shouldn't mention his name or talk about him or anything like that. And I should not call him out on social media. And I said, 'Whatever you want, Bro.'

Riddle said that he was heartbroken that a match with Lesnar is not going to happen, but he hasn't given up hope on fighting Lesnar yet.

