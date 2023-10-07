3 Superstars who can help John Cena and LA Knight if Roman Reigns shows up, no Cody or Jey!

We're only hours away from John Cena and LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The star-studded main event of Fastlane is expected to have significant ramifications for WWE's fall and winter seasons.

WWE has already announced Roman Reigns' return for next week's SmackDown. However, The Tribal Chief may decide to show up tonight in Indianapolis to solve the John Cena-LA Knight problem, which has threatened The Bloodline in recent weeks.

If and when that happens, Cena and Knight would need some backup. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are obvious candidates considering their history with the Bloodline. However, the two may have their hands full with their own match for the Tag Team Championships. Fortunately, there are 3 particular WWE Superstars who could come to their aid instead at Fastlane 2023.

#3. AJ Styles

'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles was initially supposed to partner with Cena to take on Uso and Sikoa. However, The Bloodline executed a heinous backstage assault a few weeks ago which put Styles on the shelf.

The storyline injury to Styles paved the way for Knight to join forces with the sixteen-time World Champion. However, The Phenomenal One is far from done with The Bloodline, and he will be back for revenge.

Therefore, he has much reason to spoil The Bloodline's ultimate plan of destroying Cena and Knight.

#2. Karl Anderson

Assuming AJ Styles were to return, the two-time WWE Champion would not do so alone. Luke Gallows may be out of action with an injury, but Karl Anderson is available.

Anderson stood up to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa a week after they took out his best friend, but the numbers game caught up with the veteran. Having said that, his chances of conquering The Bloodline are much higher if he were to return alongside Styles.

#1. Randy Orton can help his longtime on-screen rival, John Cena

For anyone who grew up in the PG-Era, one last John Cena-Randy Orton alliance is very high up on the wish list. Fortunately, we may see Cena and Orton team up very soon.

The Viper is reportedly nearing an in-ring return following a career-threatening back injury last year. Orton was spotted at The Performance Center, fueling speculation of a massive comeback to the squared circle.

The Bloodline has always used the numbers game to its advantage. Cena is running short of allies, which may force him to turn to one of his greatest rivals and real-life friend, Randy Orton.

Who would you like to see make a surprise appearance during the main event of Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.

