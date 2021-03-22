3 Superstars that can join the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania.

The last few weeks have seen several unexpected changes in the WWE Championship picture.

First, The Miz outsmarted Drew McIntyre at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view to become the new WWE Champion. Eight days later, Bobby Lashley took the title off the A-Lister on Monday Night Raw.

These events have made the WWE title picture fascinating of late. The WWE Universe is intrigued by the booking and looking forward to a blockbuster WWE Title match at WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley is scheduled to be the WWE title match for WrestleMania. However, the two Superstars have already feuded over the title in the past. Hence, the rivalry does not look as compelling anymore.

Moreover, people don't want Lashley to lose his title in such a short time period. If this happens, the WWE Universe may turn their backs on the Scottish Warrior. To make things look better, WWE could add another WWE Superstar to this title match.

There are already many WWE Superstars who would be a perfect addition to this storyline. Let's look at three WWE Superstars that could join the WWE Title match at WrestleMania.

#3 The Miz could get another rematch at WrestleMania

He is Awesome!!!

The Miz might be the most obvious superstar who can be added to this title match. After all, he is the main reason why Bobby Lashley is the champion.

The Miz is a proven mastermind in taking advantage of loopholes in the system. For instance, Miz was able to get back his MITB briefcase even after cashing in unsuccessfully last year.

So, the A-Lister can use his cunning tactics again to get himself into this WrestleMania match. The Miz's addition to this match might not be the most exciting thing, but it would certainly be a logical decision from a storyline perspective.

#2 Sheamus continues his rivalry with Drew Mcintyre and Bobby Lashley

Sheamus Vs Drew

The Celtic Warrior has been on a roll recently. He looks to be in the best shape of his career and has been delivering show-stealing performances every week. His recent feud with Drew McIntyre elevated his status on Monday Night RAW.

He recently faced Drew at WWE Fastlane in a No Holds Barred Match. After a very physical battle, McIntyre was able to take down Sheamus. However, this rivalry might still not be over. Sheamus could once again challenge McIntyre to a match and get himself into the WWE Title picture.

Recently on RAW, Sheamus attacked Lashley from behind and made his championship intentions very clear. The two superstars then collided in the main event, with Lashley picking up the big victory.

Since Sheamus is already in feuds with both McIntyre and Lashley, WWE can turn it into a full-fledged three-way rivalry. Sheamus could enter this title match by beating either Drew or Lashley.

He could be a valuable addition to this bout and maybe even take the title from Bobby Lashley.

#1 Brock Lesnar returns; joins the WWE Title match

Lesnar vs Mcintyre

Brock Lesnar has been WWE's biggest box office attraction for the last decade. Every WrestleMania he has competed in has seen The Beast in marquee matches.

It is going to be very difficult to imagine a WrestleMania event without Brock Lesnar. We could soon see Brock Lesnar making his return to WWE. Brock already has issues with Drew McIntyre after the Scottish Warrior dethroned him at last year's WrestleMania. Because of this, Lesnar might want to avenge his previous loss by attacking the Scottish Terminator.

Furthermore, Lesnar could finally start his feud with Bobby Lashley, who has been calling him out for years.

Lesnar's inclusion in the match would be very beneficial for the WWE. It will also enhance the quality of this storyline. If WWE book this angle properly, it could easily provide the WWE Universe with an exciting main event for WrestleMania 37.