3 Superstars who may return to WWE before 2021 ends and 3 who may not

There are a handful of inactive superstars in WWE, with some of the biggest names not even signed to an official contract anymore. We look at the six biggest returns that could happen in WWE this year and make a case for why some of them may not happen.

Here are three superstars who could return to WWE before 2021 ends and 3 who may not:

#3. May return to WWE: Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

We haven't seen Brock Lesnar on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36 in 2020. It was revealed that in the summer of that year, his contract with the company expired. There wasn't much of worry about Brock Lesnar re-signing with the UFC, since that ship seems to have sailed.

The reported reason why WWE never brought back Brock Lesnar was that they didn't want a larger-than-life superstar like him performing in front of empty arenas. Given the overall state of last year's programming in the pandemic era, it was proof that WWE didn't need Brock Lesnar.

He works best as a special attraction, and with rumors that WWE is planning to resume their touring schedule from SummerSlam 2021, a Brock Lesnar return seems inevitable.

The last 13 months have been the longest absence that Brock Lesnar has had since he returned to WWE in 2012. Even SummerSlam, an event often headlined by him, wasn't the platform for Brock Lesnar to return last year.

This year is different. The COVID-19 cases in the United States seem to be getting under control with the mass vaccination drives happening in the country. If Bobby Lashley remains WWE Champion until SummerSlam 2021, then it's the perfect place for WWE to set up the dream match.

If anything, we might see a busier Brock Lesnar this summer if he returns, and he could frequently appear from SummerSlam until WrestleMania 38 in Texas.

