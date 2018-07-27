3 Superstars Who Might Return At Summerslam Or In Its Aftermath

Soumyadip Mukherjee

The WWE Universe is all hyped up for Summerslam and fans are already coming up with theories, predictions, and ideas. However, there is one thing that the WWE always considers in order to build up the excitement among the audience- Superstar returns!

Summerslam is one of the biggest pay-per-view events and WWE has always pulled out all the stops to create a show that would leave the fans asking for more. The Summerslam storylines as well are built up in a manner of creating new storylines or bring something back. We can say that WWE has been able to put up some extremely well-designed match cards (except for Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar of course. We all wanted Lashley in Roman's place!)

As a result of the developments, the WWE universe has been anticipating the return of a few superstars. If we were to take a look at the storylines that have been shaped to create the match card at Summerslam, we can clearly say that there might be hints at possible returns. Keeping that in mind, here we take a look at 3 superstars who could potentially return at Summerslam or at the most, its aftermath.

#3 Charlotte Flair

The 'Queen of pay-per-view' better return in time for the 'Biggest party of the summer'

Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus after suffering a legitimate injury after dropping her title to Carmella. While it might make more sense for some that she makes her return at the Evolution pay-per-view, it would be in her best interests if she makes a surprise return at Summerslam. Taking into account her star power, it would be legitimate if the WWE creative decides to use her strategically and put her in a meaningful position by her sudden return.

Charlotte recently uploaded a picture on her twitter account with the caption 'Whatever it takes'. While this might be considered to be another post, we might as well interpret it as a sign of her desperately trying to make it on time for Summerslam. Also, if rumors are to be believed, she is supposed to be ready for a return by the first week of August. This leaves time for her to return at Summerslam and create an impact.

Picture this, Carmella would be up to her antics once again to secure a win over Becky Lynch and it would make sense if Charlotte returns all of a sudden to turn the tables in Becky's favor. Not only would the WWE universe be ecstatic on seeing Becky Lynch secure the title again, it could also set the stage for a storyline involving The Queen and The Irish Lasskicker.

