3 Superstars who can become the next Intercontinental Champion

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Intercontinental Championship is one of the most prestigious titles in WWE, as many consider it second only to the WWE Championship when it comes to the history and prestige of the title.

The title currently is being defended on the Blue Brand by Shinsuke Nakamura, who is in his first reign as the IC Champion.

Nakamura won the title from Finn Balor at the Extreme Rules Kickoff show this July and has held on to the title ever since. Nakamura's title reign has been decent, since it has reinvigorated his character, and yet, the championship hasn't been actively defended.

The King of Strong Style has defended the title on only two occasions until now. He first successfully defended the IC title in an impromptu match-up against Ali at WWE Smackville on July 27. More recently, he defeated The Miz at Clash of Champions, with a little assistance from Sami Zayn, to retain his IC Championship.

Last month, The Artist forged an odd alliance with Sami Zayn and thus far, the alliance has been successful as Zayn has made up for Nakamura's sub-par speaking skills while Nakamura has made an impression with his in-ring work.

With Zayn firmly by his side, Nakamura has appeared extremely dangerous and it would take a courageous effort from a top-notch Superstar to dethrone the King of Strong Style.

With that said, here are three stars who could become the next IC champion.

#3 Ali

Ali could be the next IC Champion.

If the last few weeks are any indication, Ali is in line for a future IC title shot, perhaps at Hell in A Cell or on SmackDown Live's debut on Fox. The high-flying cruiserweight has run into Zayn and Nakamura a couple of times over the last two weeks.

Last week, Nakamura and Ali were scheduled to face off in a singles contest, but the IC Champion and his mouthpiece executed a heinous pre-match assault. This past week on SmackDown Live, the two rivals battled once again. This time, Ali put up a great fight and was on the verge of victory, until Zayn got involved and ultimately cost the underdog the match.

Ali has been impressive ever since his debut on the Blue Brand. He was the heart and soul of 205 Live and is currently working rigorously to pursue his dream of becoming a champion on the main roster. The cruiserweight has mesmerized audiences with his incredible wrestling acumen and insane high-flying ability. It's just a matter of time before he finally takes things to the next level and wins his first singles championship on the main roster.

