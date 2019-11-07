3 Superstars who can challenge The Fiend for the Universal Championship

Who is going to step up to The Fiend next?

It finally happened! The title change that almost everyone in the WWE Universe was craving for transpired at Crown Jewel as The Fiend Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match to become the new Universal Champion.

He then brought the WWE Universal Championship to SmackDown, while Brock Lesnar has now moved to RAW after he quit the Blue brand last week. Hence, it might not be wrong to believe that the feud between Seth Rollins and The Fiend is over.

The question on everyone's lips is this - what next for The Fiend? Who is going to challenge him for the Universal Championship next? These questions will be answered very soon, but there's no certainty that The Fiend will make his first defense at Survivor Series as he could be involved in an inter-brand match.

In this piece, we are going to take a look at the three SmackDown Superstars who can challenge The Fiend for the Universal Championship:

#3 The Miz

The Miz and Bray Wyatt

One of the most obvious choices is The Miz. The A-Lister is a talented wrestler who can put on brilliant matches with almost anyone, as well as being one of the best on the mic in WWE.

A feud between them wouldn't be that hard to start. The A-Lister could host Bray Wyatt on MIZ TV and say something wrong about The Fiend, which would hurt Wyatt. Wyatt could tell The Miz that "friends forgive but The Fiend never forgets".

The new Universal Champion could attack The Miz later in the night, setting up their feud nicely. Furthermore, The Miz can sell the dangers of facing The Fiend better than anyone on the roster, which will make the current Universal Champion more feared.

