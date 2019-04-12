×
3 Superstars who could challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
404   //    12 Apr 2019, 22:24 IST

Who will challenge Kofi for the WWE Championship?
Who will challenge Kofi for the WWE Championship?

Kofi Kingston made history at the Showcase of Immortals by winning the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. The New Day member has been part of Vince McMahon's billion dollar company for 11 years, but this was his maiden World Title.

Kofi toiled hard to reach the top of the ladder in his career. With Vince McMahon's involvement in the WWE World Title storyline, Kofi had to conquer insurmountable tasks. Earlier, he was removed from the title match at Fastlane. Despite winning the Gauntlet match, he was punished by the Chairman.

Fans have been behind Kofi in this remarkable journey. Besides Becky Lynch, Kingston has attained gigantic popularity in the last few months. Kingston already decided to defend the WWE Title on the RAW after WrestleMania, and he is expected to be a fighting champion.

WWE Money in the Bank is the next pay-per-view of WWE which is set to be held at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Kofi is likely to defend his title at Money in the Bank next month. Here we discuss three possible opponents for the newly crowned WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

#3 Sami Zayn


Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is undeniably a great choice to face Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank. Zayn did not take part at the Showcase of Immortals as he was sidelined due to an injury, but he came back on the RAW after WrestleMania. Surprisingly, Zayn got a title shot for the Intercontinental Championship, but Finn Balor defeated him. Zayn subsequently appeared on SmackDown Live too.

Although Zayn had notable success in NXT, he could not replicate it on the main roster. Vince McMahon's billion dollar company signed Zayn in 2013, and he offered some astounding bouts. Other than winning the NXT Title, he also won the NXT Superstar of the Year award.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Zayn is a crowd puller, and he could be a top guy if he is booked well. There is no denying that the former NXT Champion is dexterous in the squared circle. Moreover, he returned as a heel this week, and he could make a great rivalry with Kofi Kingston who is the current biggest babyface of the blue brand. 

