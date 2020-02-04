3 Superstars who could face The Fiend at WWE Super Showdown

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Fiend Bray Wyatt

We are officially on the road to WrestleMania 36 and WWE's next pay-per-view will come live from Saudi Arabia on the 27th of February. WWE Super ShowDown is one stop we have to take before The Show of Shows.

There will definitely be some huge matches planned for the PPV, as we recently saw Brock Lesnar vs Ricochet for the WWE Championship being confirmed. Here, we are going to talk about the WWE Universal Champion The Fiend and his potential opponents in Saudi Arabia.

This week's SmackDown will make that picture clearer and we might get hints on who is next for The Fiend. Without further ado, let's take a look at three possible opponents for The Fiend Bray Wyatt for WWE's next PPV.

Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan has now faced The Fiend twice and quite expectedly, he has been on the losing side. But, for some reason, one hasn't gotten bored with these two, even though they have faced each other twice.

That's because these two Superstars can constantly reinvent each other and one wouldn't mind seeing them against each other for the third time at WWE Super Showdown.

It's possible that Daniel Bryan will lose this match for the third time but then he will get cheered by the crowd, as there is no one better at bringing the fans behind him than Bryan.

#2 Sheamus

Sheamus

Sheamus recently made his return to the ring but for some reason, his return hasn't panned out the way Sheamus would have expected it to. It would do his character a world of good if he gets a big match.

Advertisement

So, at WWE Super ShowDown, one would love to see The Celtic Warrior face The Fiend for the WWE Universal Championship and even though Sheamus might lose the battle, it would give him a lot of momentum.

Since his return, Sheamus has usually faced Shorty G and one has to say that the feud has run its course. It would be better for the two Superstars to move onto bigger things.

#1 Goldberg

Goldberg

Goldberg will be making his return to WWE on this week's SmackDown and one has to think that it might be because he could be involved in some capacity at WWE Super Showdown. We have seen, from Ricochet vs Brock Lesnar, that WWE could be looking to build short term feuds for the 27th of February, so it wouldn't be surprising if The Fiend greets Goldberg this week on SmackDown.

It would most definitely be a dream match for many and if the match happens, it would be a very short affair, as we have gathered from the other Goldberg matches. Nevertheless, the build for this potential feud would be very interesting to see.