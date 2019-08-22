3 Superstars who should be The Fiend's next target

The Fiend

Over the years, there have been many characters or gimmicks that have gripped the WWE Universe. The newest member to that list is Bray Wyatt's sinister persona, The Fiend. From the Firefly Fun House segments to the sporadic appearances from The Fiend, everything about this character seems to be perfect.

The Fiend made his debut against Finn Balor at SummerSlam and it was one of the best debuts ever witnessed by the WWE Universe. After SummerSlam, Bray Wyatt wasn't on the next Raw and SmackDown episodes. This was done by the WWE to keep the fear and the unpredictability around the character alive.

The Fiend returned this week though and attacked another legend, Jerry Lawler. It seems as if Wyatt's dark persona has become some sort of a legend killer. The likes of Mick Foley and Kurt Angle have also faced the wrath of The Fiend.

Now that The Fiend is looking for new prey, in this piece, we take a look at the three Superstars who should be the next in line to feud with him.

#3 Cesaro

Cesaro

Cesaro is one of the most underrated singles performer in the WWE right now. The quality of matches that he puts on with any WWE Superstar on a given day is absolutely brilliant and for a talent like him, not being involved in any feud is criminal.

Now that he is also out of the King of the Ring tournament after losing to Samoa Joe, it seems like WWE doesn't really have any feuds planned for the Swiss Cyborg.

That makes him a perfect target for The Fiend. A Cesaro vs The Fiend program can elevate not only Wyatt's character, but it would also put Cesaro back on the higher mid-card. These two will put on an absolute classic if they come up against each other, although it doesn't seem likely to happen anytime soon.

