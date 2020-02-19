3 Superstars who should face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 and 2 who shouldn't

Who will take on The Phenom at WrestleMania?

With WrestleMania 36, the biggest show of the year, coming closer with each passing day the anticipation is rising within the WWE Universe. WWE has already announced a couple of matches for the Show of Shows and many more will be announced in the next few weeks.

For the past three decades, The Undertaker has been one of the special attractions of WrestleMania, participating in twenty-five matches on the Grandest Stage of Them All in his career. Given The Undertaker still makes sporadic appearances, the fans will be hoping to see him wrestle this year, having missed it for the first time in many years, as he was kept off of the 2019 iteration of the event.

The 54-year-old is not too far away from his retirement day, and it will be interesting to see if he decides to hang up his boots after one last match at 'Mania this year, which would be a perfect way to bid farewell to his illustrious career. A number of big names could be great opponents for The Deadman at the Showcase of the Immortals this year.

Let's talk about three WWE Superstars who should face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 and two who shouldn't.

#3 Should face: Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez

Arriving in WWE last year, Cain Velasquez, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, has had just one feud, as he battled his old foe from The Octagon, Brock Lesnar. Even though Velasquez stood tall against Lesnar in their MMA fight, he failed to repeat the same feat inside the squared circle, losing to the Beast Incarnate at Crown Jewel. Velasquez has not appeared in WWE since that match in Saudi Arabia.

Being a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, Velasquez possess a legit threat, and he certainly brings it in the ring. Even though Cain didn't participate at Royal Rumble, he could return to the ring at WrestleMania, which would be his maiden voyage (inside a stadium with a ship inside of it, too!) if he gets a match this year.

While things didn't go the way Velasquez had planned against Lesnar, he could set his eyes on an even bigger name, one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling history. Velasquez would be a great choice to face The Undertaker on April 5th. Whether he comes away with a victory or walks out defeated, just being in the match would make big statement for his goals and expectations of his career in WWE.

