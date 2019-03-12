3 WWE Superstars Who Should Retire John Cena

One Last Ride For The Champ

John Cena is the 16-time world champion, the franchise player and has been the face of WWE for the last decade. You could argue that he is the greatest WWE superstar of all time. Retirement for John is surely in the near future with him being over 40 now going into Hollywood and making movies like his buddy Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Being the person to end the career of someone as huge as Cena would be a gigantic rub for anyone and would surely mean they would spend years in the main event scene. WrestleMania would be the best place for a match of this magnitude and with implications that high to take place. But the big question defiantly is? Could John win his record 17th world title before retirement?

It is not out of the question that he could have a title vs career match in the main event of his final WrestleMania. A great story would be needed to end his 15+ year career. No matter what it is, the story is the most important thing. That and his opponent. These are the 3 best possible picks who I believe should retire big match John.

#3 Daniel Bryan

Save The Earth!

Daniel Bryan is the WWE champion and one of the biggest heels in WWE right now. Even though he is trying to help Earth, let's not talk about that. Since turning heel in November Bryan has performed extremely well with his new character.

A storyline could incorporate Bryan's former relationship with Cena as a brother-in-law and Bryan could make reference to Cena's failed relationship with Nikki Bella.

The two have had amazing matches in the past, most notably their SummerSlam 2013 WWE Championship main event match. With the match and the story guarantees to be great Bryan would be an excellent pick to retire John.

