3 Superstars WWE fired for no good reason and 3 that deserved it

Both of the Hardy Boys have been let go by WWE during their careers, though for very different reasons.

For many wrestlers starting their careers, the ultimate dream is to one day work in WWE.

The biggest wrestling promotion in the world, the WWE has seen some of the biggest names in all of wrestling appear, including Hulk Hogan, The Rock, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and John Cena.

But whilst the company has hosted countless Superstars over the years, there have been plenty let go for a variety of reasons. Though some of these people probably deserved to be fired because of their actions and behaviour, there are some who just got really unlucky.

Here are three WWE Superstars the company let go for no good reason, as well as three who really didn't deserve to be sent packing.

#3: No good reason: Muhammad Hassan

Hassan was let go from WWE in 2005 for a situation beyond his control.

In the early 2000s, the WWE really pushed the envelope, when they introduced their newest character, Muhammad Hassan.

An Arab-American, Hassan would often say how much he loved his country, but how he had been disgusted with how law-abiding people had been prejudiced following 9/11.

A character that in all fairness had some interesting points, fans never gave the character a chance, and things got worse when Hassan was drafted to SmackDown.

During a 2005 episode of the Blue Brand, Hassan and masked goons would attack The Undertaker, in a shocking image that would air the same day as the July 7, terrorist attack in London, England.

The worst of luck for Hassan, the character was quickly killed off despite him doing nothing wrong, as after a loss to The Undertaker at Great American Bash, Hassan was never seen in WWE again. He retired shortly after.

