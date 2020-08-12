3 Superstars WWE removed from its website, and 2 that were erased from the Hall of Fame

A major corporation such as WWE needs to always make sure that nothing it churns out is controversial to the point that it would create a massive uproar among the fans. A company having more than a billion social media followers needs to keep a tab on any and every possible shady matter that its employees are involved in, as it can result in a major PR disaster for them.

Over the years, a number of WWE Superstars, Hall of Famers, and legends have been involved in controversies that led to WWE taking strict action against them. If the deed is something along the lines of a wellness policy violation, it leads to the Superstar getting suspended for a short period of time. On some occasions though, the actions of a Superstar warrant a punishment of the highest order. In this slideshow, we will take a look at 3 WWE Superstars who were removed by WWE from its website, and 2 who were removed from the Hall of Fame.

#5 Jack Gallagher (removed from WWE's website)

'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher was one of the most popular Superstars on the WWE 205 Live brand. After spending around a decade on the independent scene, the English pro-wrestler made his way to WWE and bagged an opportunity to compete in the Cruiserweight Classic by defeating Pete Dunne. He feuded with the likes of Ariya Daivari, The Brian Kendrick, and a few others during his stint in WWE.

Gallagher never managed to win the Cruiserweight title during his four-year run with WWE. Back in June, Gallagher was one of the wrestlers who was accused during the Speaking Out movement on Twitter. WWE quickly announced that Gallagher had been released from the company. He was soon removed from WWE's official website.