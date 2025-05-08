3 Surprise debuts that can realistically happen at WWE Backlash 2025

With WWE Backlash right around the corner, the hype for the action is palpable. Triple H has ensured that the show will feature some major matches, including what is being promoted as the last battle between John Cena and Randy Orton, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

Backlash is set to feature some of the biggest superstars in the industry, and Triple H might also have some surprises in his pocket that he could bring out at the premium live event. With the first-ever two-night SummerSlam coming up in a couple of months, WWE has been building superstars very efficiently, and Backlash would have a major role in it.

Apart from Cena vs. Orton, some big title matches have also been made official for the show, and the excitement among fans has been off the charts. There is a possibility that a few names could make a surprise return to the company, including Bayley, which could end up making headlines all around the globe to keep the fans engaged.

Apart from returns, some major debuts could also take place during the PLE too, which could rather end up being much more surprising and engaging in the future. Let’s check out a few names that could make their debut at Backlash 2025 in St. Louis this weekend.

#3. WWE Superstar Hikuleo

Hikuleo has been reportedly signed to WWE back in 2024 but is yet to make an appearance on screen. The star’s debut has been awaited by fans for months now, which could finally take place at Backlash 2025.

Hikuleo could make his presence felt by helping Pat McAfee win the battle against Gunther, which could help the star kickstart his career with a rivalry against one of the biggest stars in the industry. Hikuleo has spent time working in Japan before and while he was expected to play a role in Bloodline business, Triple H can surprise fans by introducing him out of the left field by making him go against The Ring General.

#2. The Righteous

The duo of Vincent and Dutch, known to the wrestling world as The Righteous, have proved to be quite dominant in and out of the ring during their time in AEW. Both men have been with the company for a long time and were also associated with House of Black at one point, which brought them into prominence.

The duo asked for their release from the Tony Khan-led company recently, which AEW granted last week, making them free agents at this point. The Righteous could make their shocking debut at WWE Backlash 2025, showing up to cause carnage and announce their arrival by sending a bold message to the stars. The duo could further reinforce the depth of the tag team division and put the other teams on notice instantly.

#1. Jeff Cobb

Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Jeff Cobb is also a free agent now. The star had been with the company for years and has proved to be one of the most dominant and athletic stars in the industry lately. While being a part of NJPW, Cobb has made appearances on Ring on Honor and AEW as well, making a name for himself across the world.

The star ended his tenure with NJPW by announcing his exit from the company last month and has been in the headlines for a potential run in WWE since then. He has been rumored to make his way to WWE for the past couple of weeks now, with the Stamford-based company trying to decide which brand he would be in.

Backlash could be the stage when Cobb comes out to make his presence felt, possibly in the Pat McAfee vs. Gunther match, to begin a feud with The Ring General following his debut. Fans will have to wait and see if WWE has planned any of these debuts for Backlash 2025.

