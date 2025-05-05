42-year-old star subtly confirms he has joined WWE; teases massive match

A massive star has been rumored to be headed to WWE soon. Now, the star has subtly confirmed those rumors.

Jeff Cobb made a huge name for himself in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he wrestled for several years. During his time in the Japanese promotion, he became known for his size and athletic skills as he had matches against some of the top stars in the promotion. He is a former tag team champion and also won the IWGP Never Openweight Championship previously. Despite his success, he was granted his release from NJPW earlier this year and wrestled his last match for the promotion on April 19 against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Since then, there have been reports that Jeff Cobb was expected to make his WWE debut on the main roster. These reports also stated that the Stamford-based promotion was contemplating whether to bring him directly to the main roster or use him in NXT. It now looks like Cobb has confirmed these rumors.

Recently, a fan posted a clip of one of Jeff Cobb's matches against Bronson Reed. The 42-year-old wrestler asked Reed if they wanted to run it back one more time, hinting that he is indeed headed to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"Let’s run it back if I come back big man @BRONSONISHERE."

Reed seemingly responded positively, hinting that he was ready to run it back one more time.

Check out his tweet here:

Jeff Cobb announced his retirement amid rumors of his WWE debut

Ever since Jeff Cobb became a free agent, fans and critics have been speculating about his future. The most common rumor is that he is headed to WWE. However, amid these rumors, the former NJPW star made a huge announcement.

Jeff Cobb recently took to social media to post a photo of himself looking out onto the ocean waves. He also announced his retirement in the caption.

"16 years is a long time to work, Happy Retirement to me…. I’ll let the waves take me to my next destination. 🎶 Can I wade in your water, until I catch your wave 🎶."

Check out his tweet here:

However, as far as the wrestling industry is concerned, such retirement messages should be taken with a pinch of salt.

