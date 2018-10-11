3 Surprises Impact Wrestling can pull off at Bound for Glory 2018

The official poster of Bound for Glory 2018

On October 13, Impact Wrestling would be presenting their biggest show of the year, Bound for Glory, from the Melrose Ballroom in Astoria, New York. Bound for Glory is Impact Wrestling's equivalent to WrestleMania where year-long storylines culminate. The event was sold out in a matter of hours and the card is stacked with multiple matches which can be in contention for Match of the Year.

The main event of the show will see Austin Aries putting his IMPACT World Championship on the line against Johnny Impact. Tessa Blanchard will be up against Taya Valkyrie for the IMpACT Knockouts Championship. Elsewhere on the card, we have Moose squaring off against Eddie Edwards and oVe (Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, and Jack Crist) will be locking horns against the team of Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix and Brain Cage in oVe Rules match.

Impact Wrestling is going through one of the best phases in its history. Under the leadership of Scott D'More and Don Callis, the company has gone major transformation and won over fans and critics by consistently putting on great shows. The recent example of this is Slammivesary which was unanimously praised by fans and critics all across the globe.

With that in mind, here are 3 Shocks Impact could pull at Bound for Glory 2018.

#5 Johnny Impact winning the Impact World Championship

Austin Aries and Johnny Impact

After failing to win the world title against Eli Drake last year, Johnny Impact will be looking to dethrone Austin Aries and become IMPACT World Championship. Aries has been the heart and soul of Impact ever since leaving WWE last summer and arriving in the IMPACT Zone. He had a belt collector gimmick and would win Championship across various promotion, most of which he has lost except for IMPACT World title.

After winning multiple championships in AAA and Lucha Underground, Johnny Impact will look to cement his position as one of the top dogs of the company. Johnny Impact winning the title will put in an elusive list of Superstars who have won world titles in both WWE and Impact Wrestling ( formerly known as TNA).

Johnny winning will be his road to redemption after failing to win the title last away and being away from Impact for the past few months. Double-A has been a great champion thus fart but we believe that it is Johnny Impact's time to shine.

