3 more surprises for Roman Reigns that Nick Aldis could've planned for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 

Thanks to Nick Aldis, the journey to WWE Royal Rumble hasn't been smooth for Roman Reigns. So far, the SmackDown GM has shown no hesitation in exercising his authority.

When the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion tried to pull a fast one by spoiling the number one contender's match among Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight, Aldis quickly came up with a new idea. Since the bout had no winner, the former NWA Champion announced that all three Superstars would get a crack at the top prize.

Ever since said announcement, The Bloodline has tried everything in their power to derail the high-stakes Fatal-Four Way match. However, the GM has been having none of it. Recently, his threat to declare the Undisputed Title vacant made a reluctant Reigns sign the Rumble contract.

Interestingly, Aldis might have more discouraging revelations in store for The Head of the Table ahead of the premium live event. Here are three possible options.

#3. Ban The Bloodline from ringside

All three contenders for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship have had more interactions with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa than they've had with their actual opponent, Roman Reigns.

It's no surprise that the 2015 Royal Rumble winner tells his Bloodline stablemates to conduct sneaky maneuvers on his behalf. Moreover, Jimmy and Solo have also garnered a reputation for interfering in Reigns' matches and turning the tides in his favor.

With the Fatal-Four Way at WWE Royal Rumble being a no-DQ contest, The Bloodline will have full license to interfere. Well, that is unless Nick Aldis revokes that license.

In order to mess with Reigns even more and ensure a fair match, the SmackDown GM could ban Jimmy and Solo from ringside. That would allow all three challengers to have a fair shot of walking home with gold.

#2. Declare himself as the special referee

If there's one thing about the 37-year-old authority figure, it's that he has a knack for enforcing rules. Interestingly, when it comes to WWE, the best way to enforce regulations is by being involved in the activity.

With Roman Reigns having Paul Heyman in his ear, there are many unethical ways the defending champion can rely on to win the match. Thus, even if The Bloodline isn't at ringside, it still wouldn't be wise to expect Reigns to have a clean bout.

So, to ensure the star-studded four-way happens without a hitch, Aldis may have to make himself a part of it. While it would be nice to see him as a competitor and remind everyone of how polished he is between the ropes, there will be a time and place for that.

For this Saturday, the former British Invasion star can enter the match by appointing himself as the guest referee. That would be an effective method to keep The Tribal Chief in check.

#1. Announce a WWE Superstar as the special enforcer

Over the last three-and-a-half years, The Bloodline has done a tremendous job of beefing up the list of their enemies. That could lead to a discouraging situation for Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Although the idea of the SmackDown GM as the special referee is tempting, he could go a step further. Instead of inserting himself into the match, Aldis can grant this opportunity to someone whom The Bloodline wronged in the past.

Some credible names falling in that category include John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn. If either of these WWE Superstars is tasked with maintaining order at ringside, there's no chance they'd slack off on it.

A ghost from his past is the last thing Roman Reigns would want at the Rumble. Funnily enough, that's exactly what he can expect from his current foe in suits.

