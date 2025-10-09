3 Surprises that could be in store for the final SmackDown before WWE Crown Jewel 2025

The next premium live event on WWE's calendar, Crown Jewel, is fast approaching. This week's episode of SmackDown will serve as the go-home show before the upcoming spectacle, and fans are excited to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for them.

To raise anticipation and hype around the forthcoming premium live event, several shocking moments could unfold on the upcoming edition of the blue brand. That said, here are three surprises that could be in store for the final WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel:

#3. Santos Escobar could answer Sami Zayn's US Title Open Challenge

They say anything can happen in the world of pro wrestling. Well, that statement was proven true by Santos Escobar's recent contract drama. Following the reported expiration of his contract on Monday, the Mexican star was moved to the alumni section on WWE's website, confirming his departure from the company.

However, on Wednesday, a report by PWInsider noted that Escobar had re-signed with the global juggernaut. The Triple H-led creative team could capitalize on the recent hype surrounding the 41-year-old star and have him answer Sami Zayn's open challenge for the United States Championship on SmackDown.

#2. Tiffany Stratton could turn heel

Tiffany Stratton will face Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship this Saturday. However, ahead of their highly anticipated clash, Stratton and Vaquer will team up on SmackDown to take on Giulia and Kiana James in a tag team match.

Both The Buff Barbie and La Primera are currently babyfaces. To create a more interesting dynamic for their bout at Crown Jewel, Stratton could turn heel on Friday, betraying her partner for the night, Vaquer.

#1. Brock Lesnar could show up on WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar was last seen at Wrestlepalooza, where he squashed John Cena in a singles match. Even during Lesnar's absence, his name has been regularly mentioned on television. Given the recent developments, the 48-year-old's presence on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown could further the tension between Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

The Oracle introduced The Beast Incarnate before his bout against Cena at the Indianapolis event. The Visionary was seemingly kept in the dark about Heyman's association with Lesnar, as pointed out by Cody Rhodes. Rollins has been obsessing over defeating Rhodes for the first time, and it has caused friction between him and Heyman.

Having Lesnar back in the mix is only going to deepen the cracks between the Vision members, which could distract Rollins ahead of his match against The American Nightmare at Crown Jewel.

