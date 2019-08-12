3 Surprises Vince McMahon may be planning for WWE SummerSlam 2019

Veronica Decoster FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.59K // 12 Aug 2019, 01:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What are the things Vince McMahon could be planning for SummerSlam?

The 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view is going to begin in a few hours live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The match-card already seems ready with six title matches and four big feuds. There could be more matches added to the card at the last minute since a lot of major WWE Superstars are not currently scheduled to compete at the event.

As of now, the main event is expected to be the Universal Title match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins. Apart from this, other major matches include Kofi Kingston defending his WWE Title against Randy Orton, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt set to make his in-ring debut with his new character against Finn Balor and Kevin Owens facing Shane McMahon where his career will be on the line.

Also, WWE Hall of Famers Goldberg and Trish Stratus will be making their return to the ring to collide with Dolph Ziggler and Charlotte Flair in one-on-one matches respectively. As usual with every other major WWE event, Vince McMahon always has major surprises under his sleeve to surprise all the fans.

So, here are three surprises that the boss could be planning for WWE SummerSlam 2019.

#3 Randy Orton becomes a 14-time World Champion

Randy Orton could become the new WWE Champion.

Kofi Kingston will be defending his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam in a few hours. Kingston has been the WWE Champion since WrestleMania 35 when he defeated Daniel Bryan. He has overcome many top WWE Superstars throughout his long reign as champion.

The rivalry between Orton and Kingston has happened before, so they'll definitely be able to recreate that chemistry again. Kingston has been WWE Champion for a very long time, so Vince McMahon may take the title away from him at WWE SummerSlam, as their merchandise sales have been going down in the past few months.

WWE is very serious about who would be their top champion, especially with the ratings declining. Therefore, the boss could decide to make Orton the 14-time World Champion. Even though he doesn't need the title, but still, SmackDown's new TV deal with Fox will begin this October, so Orton would be a great choice to be the WWE Champion during that time.

1 / 3 NEXT