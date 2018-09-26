3 Tag Teams against whom Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler should defend their Raw Tag Team Titles against

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 188 // 26 Sep 2018, 23:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Show!

Ever since marking their arrival on Monday Night Raw several months ago, the dynamic duo of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre have been on an absolute roll, having already gone toe-to-toe with some of the red brand's top superstars in the likes of Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, and more importantly against The Shield.

Initially, upon their inception, Ziggler immediately went on to win his sixth WWE Intercontinental Championship by defeating Seth Rollins and eventually igniting a heated rivalry with the newly reunited Shield.

However, after subsequently dropping the IC Title back to 'The Architect' at SummerSlam, Rollins and McIntyre then set their sights on the Raw Tag Team Championships and in a rather shocking turn of events, 'The Showoff' and 'The Scottish Psychopath' went on to capture the Raw Tag Titles by defeating The B-Team on an episode of Raw.

Following their Raw Tag Title win over Axel and Dallas, the new champions then went on to successfully defend their straps against the newly reunited duo of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at Hell in a Cell, in what was an absolutely thunderous tag team match.

And earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, The Show was on course to yet another outstanding victory over former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival, who despite a resilient effort failed to capture the Raw Tag Titles from McIntyre and Ziggler.

With that being said, it'll only be fair for the WWE to look ahead of themselves and make sure that they keep the ball on McIntyre and Ziggler's court by having the two men defend the Raw Tag Titles against some of the biggest tag teams on the red brand. Therefore, here are three tag teams which could step up to the plate and eventually challenge The Show for the Raw Tag Team Titles later this year.

#3 Glorious Gable

Roode and Gable could very well go their separate ways in the near future

The tag team of Chad Gable and Bobby Roode is definitely a very odd pairing, however, there is no doubt in the fact that the two men are by far two of the most promising talents' competing on the red brand.

Currently stuck in a mid-card feud (or lower mid-card, to say the least) against The Ascension, the WWE management isn't really doing much with both Gable and Roode, therefore, it'll only be fair for the creative team to eventually build-up the Glorious Gable duo and have them challenge for the Raw Tag Team Titles at some point in the near future.

I mean, a break up between Gable and Roode is almost inevitable and is certainly bound to happen sooner rather than later, so why not just provide them with a proper build and have them challenge for the Raw Tag Titles before the two men eventually go their separate ways.

1 / 3 NEXT