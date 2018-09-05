3 tag teams that could dethrone Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre surprised everyone on Raw

This week’s Raw saw the WWE Creatives pull off a much welcomed surprised on the fans. The B-Team were the Raw Tag Team Champions but they were not helping the ratings and relevance of the title on the brand. Their scheduled championship match with The Revival was torn apart by Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

The duo attacked The Revival backstage and took their place in the championship match. B-Team put on their best performance to date but ended up losing the titles to The Showoff and The Scottish Psychopath. This has turned the Raw tag team scene upside down.

With many new and old Superstars on Raw who could come after the titles, there seem to be three particular tag teams who deserve the title more than the others. Who will challenge Ziggler and McIntyre for the titles in the weeks to come?

#3 The Revival

The duo have remained injury prone in the past

Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, famously known as The Revival, are one of the best tag teams on the red brand. The two have been impressive in NXT, and since their debut on Raw in 2017, they have beaten teams like The New Day and Gallows and Anderson, to prove that they are championship material.

It seemed like they were on their way to winning the gold this week on Raw before they were assaulted backstage by Ziggler and McIntyre who later took their place in the tag team title match against the B-Team. Ziggler and McIntyre went on to win the championships, adding salt to the wounds of The Revival.

Since the Revival was in red-hot form before the attack, it seems likely that they will get their hands on Ziggler and McIntyre sooner than later. This could provide them with the opportunity of winning a championship on the main roster for the first time.

