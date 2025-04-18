3 Theories why Jey Uso is the third member of The Rock’s WWE alliance

The Rock shocked the world when he got John Cena to turn heel and unleash an assault on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Travis Scott accompanied both men during the historic moment, and speculations of the Final Boss making a new faction have made rounds on the internet.

Among the potential members who could end up joining The Rock in his faction, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are two of the biggest names, which could change the landscape of the industry. However, another name that has been speculated to join the Brahma Bull is Jey Uso.

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner shares some history with his cousin and is one of the biggest babyfaces in the industry lately. However, things could turn around, and Uso could turn into the biggest heel in the industry if he decides to align with the Final Boss.

Considering his run in the singles division lately, Jey Uso could elevate his career to a whole new level if he announces to be a part of the legendary alliance. Let's check out a few theories that hint at Jey Uso being the third member of the faction.

#3. Jey Uso walked out with Travis Scott on WWE RAW's Netflix debut

Jey Uso and Travis Scott have shared some moments over the past few months, including Uso's massive entrance during WWE RAW's debut on Netflix. Scott was seen alongside the former Intercontinental Champion, which ended up making headlines all around the world.

Scott was also involved in the moment John Cena turned heel and took down Cody Rhodes. This could be used as a hint that Scott brought Jey into the faction and changed the entire landscape of the industry.

#3. John Cena and Jey Uso were the final two contestants in the Royal Rumble match

The Franchise Player John Cena and former Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso were the final two contestants of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Cena is already aligned with the Rock at Elimination Chamber and is now ready to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

The Final Boss could have directed the company to feature both Cena and Uso as the final two in the Royal Rumble match, letting his cousin win to elevate his status as a singles star. This could also be a massive hint that the former Bloodline member is involved with the Brahma Bull and is set to take the entire industry by storm in the next few weeks.

#1. The Rock wants stars to be his corporate champion

When he made his massive offer to the American Nightmare a couple of months ago, The Rock clearly stated that he wanted the Undisputed WWE Champion to be his 'Corporate' Champion,' which would give Rhodes a plethora of amenities, a massive change in pay, and more.

After Cody Rhodes rejected the offer, John Cena shocked the world by accepting it. He has vowed to be a Corporate Champion if he wins at WrestleMania 41. Jey Uso could be on the same path.

Uso is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, and could also become a corporate champion if he wins the title at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. If The Rock is already aware of these plans, he might help Jey win the title and elevate his career as a singles star.

