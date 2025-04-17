The Rock may have accidentally leaked 2-time WWE Champion will be the third member of his alliance

The Rock shocked the world when he got John Cena on his side at Elimination Chamber. The Franchise Player turned heel for the first time in two decades, which the world has not been able to stop talking about yet. Cena is set to collide with Cody Rhodes in a first-time-ever match when the challenger steps in the ring for the first time in his career.

While Cena vs. Rhodes is set to headline WrestleMania, there has been much speculation over another star joining The Final Boss to build a dominant faction in the company, which could end up changing the entire landscape of the Stamford-based company.

Former WWE Champion to sell his soul to The Rock?

Over the past few weeks, Seth Rollins has been speculated to make headlines by shocking the world with a potential alliance alongside The Rock and John Cena. While that is still possible, Drew McIntyre addressed working with The Final Boss a few weeks ago.

The Scottish Psychopath could also be the one who sells his soul to The Final Boss, which he very well needs, considering the quality of feuds Triple H is giving him on the blue brand. McIntyre could change the course of his career with a potential alliance alongside The Final Boss.

The Rock might have leaked McIntyre's future

While there have been speculations that Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre might join The Final Boss, the latter might have revealed all about the future with a recent post.

Project Rock posted an Instagram picture featuring the former WWE Champion on their official handle. The caption stated that the 'show starts tomorrow', which has raised many questions for the fans.

The picture featuring McIntyre seems to be a massive hint that the former WWE Champion is all set to join The Rock and change the landscape of his career and the future in the industry. This could finally push the star to the main event picture, potentially battling for the World titles rather than just grudge matches.

Drew McIntyre could help John Cena win

John Cena is set to battle Cody Rhodes to become a 17-time World Champion, which the world has not stopped talking about. The excitement among fans for the match knows no limits and might steal all the spotlight at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Drew McIntyre could appear during the match and help John Cena pin Cody Rhodes and become the new champion. This could end up changing the industry's landscape and announce the arrival of the biggest faction in the industry's history.

With a lot of potential surprises set to leave the world in awe, the excitement for the Show of Shows is at an all-time high. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the Undisputed WWE Championship match at the Show of Shows.

