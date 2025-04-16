Seth Rollins may have hinted that he will be the next man to join The Rock

Seth Rollins is one of the names The Rock has interacted with since returning to WWE last year with his new persona, The Final Boss. While both men may have started as enemies, John Cena has proven that former rivals can always be allies.
At WrestleMania XL, The Rock returned and teamed up with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. This year, The Brahma Bull won't be in action, but ensured his influence is still present after recruiting John Cena to be his corporate champion. Cena is now set to go against The American Nightmare at 'Mania for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Interestingly, The Visionary might also emerge as The Final Boss's new ally soon.
Seth Rollins is open to joining The Rock and John Cena
It was interesting to note that when Cody Rhodes was being attacked by Cena and Rock at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, nobody in the locker room came to help him, not even Rollins. This may be because Seth is not looking to side with The American Nightmare this time around.
In a recent appearance on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Rollins shared that his soul has always been for sale. He even added that if the best course of action is to align with Rock and Cena, then he will consider doing so.
Seth Rollins' recent wardrobe choice can be linked to The Rock
Seth's recent trademarks have always been his flashy drip, which consists of intricate designs and flashy colors. However, his recent wardrobe choices have been simpler in design and color, with a couple even resembling some of The Rock's previous clothing.
Fans noticed that Rollins' outfit for the March 5 episode of RAW, where he brawled with Punk, resembled Dwayne Johnson's iconic black turtle neck outfit. On this week's episode in Sacramento, he wore an outfit similar to what The Brahma Bull wore when the latter held a Rock concert in Sacramento in 2003.
Seth Rollins and The Rock have similar enemies
The Final Boss has made several enemies throughout his career. Aside from John Cena, the biggest rival he has is CM Punk, who even called him out after the events of Elimination Chamber 2025. Interestingly, The Visionary is also not on the same page as The Best in the World.
The Brahma Bull can realize that Seth's hatred for Punk is much stronger than Rollins' dislike of him. The People's Champion can then strike a deal with The Visionary to keep Punk away from them and to ensure The Second City Saint won't go near the Undisputed Championship.