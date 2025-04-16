Seth Rollins may have hinted that he will be the next man to join The Rock

Seth Rollins is one of the names The Rock has interacted with since returning to WWE last year with his new persona, The Final Boss. While both men may have started as enemies, John Cena has proven that former rivals can always be allies.

Ad

At WrestleMania XL, The Rock returned and teamed up with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. This year, The Brahma Bull won't be in action, but ensured his influence is still present after recruiting John Cena to be his corporate champion. Cena is now set to go against The American Nightmare at 'Mania for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Interestingly, The Visionary might also emerge as The Final Boss's new ally soon.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins is open to joining The Rock and John Cena

It was interesting to note that when Cody Rhodes was being attacked by Cena and Rock at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, nobody in the locker room came to help him, not even Rollins. This may be because Seth is not looking to side with The American Nightmare this time around.

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

In a recent appearance on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Rollins shared that his soul has always been for sale. He even added that if the best course of action is to align with Rock and Cena, then he will consider doing so.

Seth Rollins' recent wardrobe choice can be linked to The Rock

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth's recent trademarks have always been his flashy drip, which consists of intricate designs and flashy colors. However, his recent wardrobe choices have been simpler in design and color, with a couple even resembling some of The Rock's previous clothing.

Fans noticed that Rollins' outfit for the March 5 episode of RAW, where he brawled with Punk, resembled Dwayne Johnson's iconic black turtle neck outfit. On this week's episode in Sacramento, he wore an outfit similar to what The Brahma Bull wore when the latter held a Rock concert in Sacramento in 2003.

Ad

Seth Rollins and The Rock have similar enemies

The Final Boss has made several enemies throughout his career. Aside from John Cena, the biggest rival he has is CM Punk, who even called him out after the events of Elimination Chamber 2025. Interestingly, The Visionary is also not on the same page as The Best in the World.

The Brahma Bull can realize that Seth's hatred for Punk is much stronger than Rollins' dislike of him. The People's Champion can then strike a deal with The Visionary to keep Punk away from them and to ensure The Second City Saint won't go near the Undisputed Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More