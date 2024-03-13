What are the origins of The Rock concert? Real reason behind coming up with the segment revealed

The Rock is renowned for his legendary promo skills. The Great One's ability to dish out memorable one-liners is a part of folklore. One of his most iconic promo segments during his stint in the early 2000s was "The Rock Concert."

The Hollywood megastar unveiled his concert after he turned heel in 2003. Interestingly, the inspiration for the same came from a segment from WrestleMania 14.

On the RAW before WrestleMania 19, where The People's Champ wrestled Stone Cold Steve Austin, he targeted the people in Sacramento and The Rattlesnake in a series of songs.

In the tune of Kansas City by Wilbert Harrison, The Great One sang to express his happiness at leaving the city. Johnson even stated that he would only return when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings months later. Other songs he sang in the segment were Hound Dog by Elvis Presley, My Way by Frank Sinatra, and On The Road Again by Willie Nelson. As it turns out, a lot more went into this segment.

In Brian Gerwitz's book There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE, Dwayne, a talented guitarist, was pitched the idea to play a series of songs to insult Austin and the WWE Universe.

Brian, a former WWE writer, liked the idea, but there was some initial resistance from Vince McMahon. Gerwitz shared that in the past, he and Vince would often argue about when to use cheap heat. McMahon didn't want to use it, but Brian argued that, if done creatively, it would do well.

He used Pete Rose at WrestleMania 14, a former MLB player for the Cincinnati Reds, who served as a special guest ring announcer, as an example. The premium live event was in Boston, where the Reds defeated the Boston Red Sox in the World Series. Before Pete made his intro, he insulted the crowd by calling Boston a city of losers.

The creative team drew inspiration from this segment and added it to Dwayne's concert in 2003. Since the Lakers had defeated the Kings recently, the wound was still fresh, and it made sense for The Rock to use it to draw heat.

Who else did The Rock perform a concert for?

Dwayne Johnson defeated Stone Cold at WrestleMania 19

The Rock held his next concert on the April 21, 2003, episode of Monday Night RAW. Johnson was feuding with Goldberg at the time and since the event was in the latter's hometown, Atlanta, the former champion took potshots at the local crowd.

After a nine-year hiatus, the concert returned in 2012 during The Great One's feud with John Cena. The final edition took place a year later.

Will there be another Rock Concert soon?

As per reports, fans could see another The Rock Concert soon on this week's SmackDown episode, which will take place in Memphis, Tennessee.

It would be exciting to see if the legendary segment returns to WWE TV later this week.

