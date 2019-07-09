3 things Eric Bischoff should do once he takes over SmackDown

He's back

Widely regarded as one of the greatest creative minds in the business, Eric Bischoff was appointed as the Executive Director of SmackDown Live a fortnight ago. It was reported last week that Bischoff was present last week at the blue brand's TV tapings, where he was getting himself familiarized with the process. This will be the former WCW honcho's first stint in WWE in an executive position. Bischoff had previously worked for WWE from 2002-2005 as the on-screen General Manager of RAW.

Bischoff's appointment was met with a mixed response from the wrestling community. While a section of people felt that he was an apt choice for the role, given his experience of working with TV networks, others have been pessimistic about it as they feel that Bischoff is way behind the curve as he has been out of the business for a long time. Bischoff's last stint as the creative head of promotion didn't go well, as TNA/IMPACT went through one of its worst phases when he was at the helm of affairs.

But, all of that it is in the past. Bischoff's contribution to the business cannot be discounted and he has a pretty solid track record as a promoter/booker, despite a few hiccups here and there. Here are three things we would like Eric Bischoff to do once he takes charge of the blue brand:

# 3 Put the women's division back on track

The Women of the blue brand were on fire throughout 2018

The blue brand's women's division was on fire for the majority of 2018. From the instant classic between Charlotte Flair and Asuka at WrestleMania 34, to the chaotic TLC match between Charlotte, Asuka and Becky Lynch, the women of SmackDown delivered on the big stage. Although there was a brief period of a lull with Carmella as the SmackDown Women's Champion, things really picked up when Charlotte won the title at SummerSlam. This was followed by one of the best feuds between Flair and Lynch which saw the duo put on some of the best matches of 2019.

But, the buzz around the division has died down considerably since Lynch lost the title at Money in the Bank. Although Bayley becoming the blue brand's champion was a welcome surprise, her character has become so unidimensional and bland that it is hard to root for her. Despite having the likes of Ember Moon, Sonya DeVille, Mandy Rose, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair, the company having Alexa Bliss, a RAW Superstar, feud with Bayley over the SmackDown Women's Championship is very telling of the current status of the division.

One of Bischoff's first task as the Executive Director of SmackDown will be to get things back on track. He can do this by putting superstars like Moon, Sane, Asuka, and Flair on TV on a regular basis. Putting these superstars in a prominent position and giving them the opportunity to compete on a weekly basis will go a long way in reviving the division.

