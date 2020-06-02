Drew McIntyre went one-on-one against MVP in the main event of the show.

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW received mixed to negative reviews from critics. While the show had its moments, it failed to live up to the expectation of fans.

The episode featured two classic matches in Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black and a Champion vs. Champion clash between Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair. The show also had a special appearance from Shawn Michaels sharing his thoughts on the 'Greatest Wrestling Match' between Edge and Randy Orton.

Furthermore, R-Truth regaining the 24/7 title after pinning Rob Gronkowski was a major highlight of the show.

However, it was not all sunshine and roses as WWE did end up missing a few tricks. And in this article, we are going to take a look at three things WWE got wrong on this week's episode of RAW.

#3 Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony on RAW

Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony was scheduled for this week's episode of RAW.

WWE had already announced it in advance that Seth Rollins will be hosting Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony on this week's episode of RAW.

A potential swerve leading to a physical confrontation between Rollins and Mysterio was expected and it was highly speculated that Mysterio's son, Dominick, might very well show up to save his father.

Thus, there is no denying the fact that there was some legit buzz surrounding this segment. However, what we got was a tad underwhelming, to be honest.

What we got was Rollins and Mysterio addressing each other in two separate segments. Though, personally, I like how WWE is building an exciting storyline via involving Dominick in the feud.

However, if you talk about Rollins' segment, Creative could have done a bit more with it.

#2 Underwhelming segments featuring legends talking about the 'Greatest Wrestling Match'

Shawn Michaels featured on the latest episode of RAW.

After Ric Flair's appearance on the last episode of RAW, WWE had Shawn Michales show up this week to talk about the 'Greatest Wrestling Match' between Edge and Randy Orton at Backlash.

Unlike Flair, HBK backed Edge to win the match, however, the whole segment seemed a bit plain and dare I say, bland. Understandably, having Hall of Famers on the show would not only draw a few more eyeballs but could also seem like a great idea to hype the upcoming match. Unfortunately, though, it does not seem to be working for the company.

On another note, after his loss at WrestleMania, Randy Orton challenged Edge for a re-match and the duo is scheduled to face each other on June 14 at Backlash in singles action in what promises to be an exciting contest.

#1 Charlotte vs. Asuka in the main event instead of Drew McIntyre vs MVP

Bobby Lashley attacked McIntyre in the main event of the show.

The current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre faced MVP in the main event of this week's RAW. However, things did turn out on expected terms as the champion got attacked by Bobby Lashley, drawing curtains on the show.

'The Scottish Psychopath' featuring in the main event of RAW is understandable. However, having MVP vs. McIntyre to draw curtains on the show, especially when you have a classic, mouth-watering contest in Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair doesn't make much sense.

And as a matter of fact, both Asuka and Flair did put on a great show in what was arguably the match of the night. Furthermore, Nia Jax showing up to mock Asuka and cost her the match was just a perfect way to end things as it not only created hype for their clash at Backlash but also acted as an apt explanation for the latter's loss.

Thus, all things considered, having Asuka and Flair square off against each other in the main event of RAW would have been a better idea.