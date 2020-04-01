3 Things AEW does better than WWE and 2 things it does not

Even though AEW puts on exciting shows every week, they are not perfect yet!

AEW can be a very viable competitor for WWE if a few kinks are fixed.

A lot of today's talents seem much happier in AEW

This is not an article where we ask you to form teams and choose one of the two programs to watch and to ignore the other. The most beautiful thing about pro wrestling in 2020 is that we have two amazing companies (and many other smaller entities) working their rear ends off to put on the best show for their fans across the world.

But having reviewed WWE and AEW for so many weeks now, I have noticed that both companies have their own strengths and weaknesses. I shall elaborate upon them in this article and I invite you to join in as well in the comments section below.

And maybe it is for the best that these two companies are so different in their approaches because if everyone was doing the same thing, the world would be a boring place. So, with that said, I present the following points.

#1 AEW promos are far better than WWE

WWE operates under a world of restrictions and as a result, sometimes the promos that are cut on the show can appear to be contrived and not genuine. And this is a shame because WWE has some of the best talkers in the game currently.

But at the same time, everyone in AEW is allowed to be themselves and the lack of scripted promos helps them shine and connect with the audience in a manner that WWE Superstars simply cannot, not because of a lack of talent but because of the way the show is presented. Of course, AEW is just as scripted a show as WWE is, but because not every single line is fed to every single performer, you can have Jon Moxley be his usual scathing self and Cody Rhodes can speak from the heart.

You also have veterans like Jake Roberts who add a whole new dimension to the show.

