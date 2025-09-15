3 Things AJ Lee and CM Punk can do on WWE RAW this week

AJ Lee and CM Punk will be face-to-face with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in the middle of the ring for the first time ever on tonight's RAW, just days before Wrestlepalooza this weekend.
Fans cannot wait for what the four may have in store for us tonight, let alone in the tag team match on the PLE this Saturday. In this article, we shall discuss three things that Lee and Punk could do on RAW this week.
#3 CM Punk and AJ Lee shut Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch up ahead of Wrestlepalooza
One thing Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are experts at is talking. And complaining. And bragging, and making grandiose statements, and moaning. And b-wording, and then talking some more. Through this process, a lot of lies are uttered, and a lot of disrespect is hurled.
WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!
On tonight's RAW, CM Punk and AJ Lee could finally respond to some of the slanderous and obviously false remarks that have been made against them by responding in kind, firmly establishing that while Lynch and Rollins may love to talk, Lee and Punk are the wrong people to verbally incite.
#2 Things turn physical on RAW between AJ-Punk and Rollins & Lynch
The CM Punk-AJ Lee and Seth Rollins-Becky Lynch segment has a ton of potential in terms of what stories could be verbally told, especially with the impeccable storytelling devices and faculties that everybody involved possesses and has made great use of in this feud.
However, when things get too far, Lynch and Rollins may choose to take a cheap shot, or Punk and AJ, sensing things are devolving beyond the breaking point, may decide to give the champions a taste of what's more to come in Indianapolis on the PLE. Which party stands tall, whether tonight or on Saturday, remains to be seen.
#1 CM Punk and AJ Lee propose a major stipulation for Wrestlepalooza
Fans have been speculating regarding the possibility of a "Winners Take All" double title match stipulation for CM Punk and AJ Lee vs Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. While that stipulation is unlikely to be made official, even if AJ and Punk ask for it, the two parties may agree on a compromise instead.
The stipulation that is announced could be simple: if AJ and Punk win at Wrestlepalooza, they get title shots against Lynch and Rollins for their titles, respectively. In return, however, if the champions win, AJ and Punk cannot challenge for their titles again.
The match doesn't NEED higher stakes, but if they serve the story and do not solely exist to artificially inflate importance, but rather are genuine and logical plot devices, then there should be no problem in having some skin in the game ahead of the biggest mixed tag team match of all time at WWE Wrestlepalooza.