3 things Becky Lynch could do following WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Guess who's back again? Back again? As per WWE's latest edition of SmackDown, the answer is Becky Lynch!

The Man was announced as the final member of team Belair in this year's Women's WarGames and naturally, the match didn't disappoint.

There were ladders, there were tables, poison mist, and even a sound bite from Becky expressing how much she thinks Bayley is a small and cuddly female dog... obviously, not verbatim, but I'm sure you get the drift, don't you?

Anyway, with WarGames (and apparently Damage CTRL) behind her, it's time to speculate what's next for Big Time Becks.

Is she headed to SmackDown for good? Was WarGames really the culmination of her latest feud? No one's sure at the moment, but for the time being, how about we do what we journalists/bloggers/fans do and speculate?

#3 Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

Following her win over Shotzi (Blackheart), The Baddest Woman on the Planet will more than likely head into the Royal Rumble with the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

If a Becky/Ronda feud is on the verge of happening, this year's WrestleMania may be the time and place.

As of now, it seems as though Becks is still considered a Raw Superstar, but at this point, who cares? The brand split makes about as much sense as Bonnie without Clyde.

If Lynch wins the Royal Rumble next year, she has the choice of whether she wants to compete for the WWE Raw or SmackDown Women's Title.

Speaking of WWE's first Premium Live Event for 2023, it's time to consider the fact that Big Time Becks could become a two-time WWE Royal Rumble winner real soon!

#2 Becky Lynch wins the WWE Women's Royal Rumble in 2023

It might make you sigh a little inside. It might make your eyes water. It could make your liver quiver.

Regardless, January is almost here and Becks might win her 2nd Royal Rumble match in 2023.

Given the fact that she's just come back from injury and flying high off the momentum, there honestly wouldn't be a better time than the upcoming Rumble event. Who wouldn't love a good comeback story around WrestleMania season?

The road to WrestleMania is right around the corner. If Lynch is slated to defeat a champion at the event, it's more likely that Ronda will be her opponent as opposed to The EST. The two are buddies... or at least, strong allies.

#1 Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair don't exactly become the best of friends, but the best of allies?

To avoid wasting your time, this entry will be used to cover a number of ways WWE could utilize Big Time Becks in the coming months.

It's a safe bet that Becky and Bianca aren't concerned with tearing each other from limb to limb at the moment. It's also safe to say that Rhea Ripley is a big threat to both Becks and Belair.

There's no doubt that Rhea vs. Bianca would make for a great WrestleMania match, but that bout may come sooner than expected. If it doesn't, Lynch might be the superstar to fill the extended time gap until we draw closer to the event with the Belair/Ripley dynamic serving as a subplot.

Other than that, it should be noted that this isn't the only way The EST and The Man could be intertwined.

The list includes, but certainly isn't limited to, a couple of swerves (no Strickland). A few emotional returns from some prominent players. Some spin-offs from their rivalry with Damage CTRL and maybe one or two moments of treacherous betrayal for good measure.

