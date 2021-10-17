3 things that can improve in WWE NXT 2.0 and 2 things that are working

NXT 2.0 has been around for roughly a month. It has introduced a different format than the previous show. New names and faces have appeared every week. Some have been in matches, while others have been introduced in vignettes or backstage segments.

Things have truly changed in WWE NXT. The beloved former format featured several independent standouts. These indie wrestlers were mixed in with athletes new to the wrestling business.

NXT 2.0 is focusing more on younger stars and male performers that are bigger. Many of the independent stars were around six feet tall and weighed 200 pounds. Right off the bat, new stars like the Creed Brothers, Odyssey Jones, Harland, and Bron Breakker are much bigger.

Now that there is a sample size of NXT 2.0, how has the new version looked? Some things have worked while other things could improve. Here are three things that can improve and two things that are working on the re-brand.

#3. NXT 2.0 has featured several quick vignettes that could easily be missed.

Along with matches, interviews, and backstage segments, introductory vignettes are a staple of pro-wrestling. Vignettes often portend the arrival of a new Superstar. It provides a glimpse of what that character will be all about.

WWE used to feature introductory packages to introduce new stars from NXT. Damien Sandow, for instance, was featured in several video segments that got him across as an elitist.

In the past year, WWE simply ran a quick package saying, "Toni Storm is coming to SmackDown." It didn't give much information to fans unfamiliar with her work. Over the summer, Karrion Kross simply showed up for a match like he was already a part of RAW.

Introductory vignettes are certainly useful. NXT 2.0 has gone back to using that trope but has overdone it. In a single week, NXT 2.0 showcased vignettes for Von Wagner, Tony D'Angelo, Andre Chase, and the duo of Brooks and Briggs.

Such segments are quick. If you left the room for even a minute, you might've missed them. WWE should only have two to three vignettes a week. Instead of running them right after a commercial break, they should be aired before or after a match. People will at least get a glimpse of a possible upcoming performer.

The latest episode featured a quick segment hyping Solo Sikoa. He's the younger brother of The Usos. Using vignettes is a good idea to introduce new faces. They just need to air fewer vignettes and position them in better spots.

