3 Things CM Punk can do after ending his rivalry with Drew McIntyre

CM Punk is preparing for a rematch with Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin this Saturday, August 31, as he is looking to avenge his loss at SummerSlam. The rivalry between the two stars is getting closer to the end, and it remains to be seen whether there will be Part III in one of the coming premium live events.

Still, both superstars are expected to move on from their rivalry soon and focus on their next storyline. With that in mind, we look at three things The Best in the World can do once his rivalry with The Scottish Warrior is over.

#3. CM Punk can side with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest against The Judgment Day

After the double betrayal at SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest left The Judgment Day and sought revenge against their former allies. Still, they need help even with the numbers game (5-on-2).

Thus, we could see CM Punk side with Mami and El Campeon and go after Finn Balor in an attempt to help the Terror Twins against Judgment Day. As the Terror Twins focus on Dominik Mysertio and reigning Women's Champion Liv Morgan, Punk could help even the odds by targeting the faction's new leader, his tag team partner, and one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, JD McDonagh.

#2. Trying to contain Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed has been rolling lately and has dominated four opponents over the past few weeks. The 36-year-old injured Seth Rollins and R-Truth, who will be out indefinitely, while he defeated The Miz and Braun Strowman.

As his feud with all four superstars is expected to continue, Bronson Reed could target another superstar, aiming to make another statement.

This superstar could be CM Punk, and we could see The Best in the World try to contain Reed and defeat him before shifting his attention to his rivalry with Seth Rollins.

#1. Teasing a match with Seth Rollins

This may be the most likely scenario, as the rivalry between these two megastars is far from over. Rollins got involved in CM Punk's match against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam as a Special Guest Referee, but their feud was put on hold after Reed's assault on The Visionary.

It is unclear how much time Rollins will miss, but once he is back, he will try to take revenge on Reed and continue his feud with CM Punk.

In the meantime, the Best in the World could cut a promo and tease a match with the former World Heavyweight Champion, as WWE plans to extend their rivalry as long as WrestleMania 41 in mid-April. Should this happen, it will be interesting to see whether the World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line.

As for his upcoming Strap Match with Drew McIntyre, should CM Punk emerge victorious at Bash in Berlin, their rivalry will be settled in one of the coming Premium Live Events, namely Bad Blood (October 5) or Crown Jewel (November 2), respectively.

